Priyanka Chopra’s Little White Dress Comes With the Perfect Summer Sandal Trend

Priyanka Chopra rarely leaves the house without turning a few heads with her style, and it’s safe to say last night was no different.
The 37-year-old actress was spotted en route to husband Nick Jonas’ tequila launch party celebrating his collaboration with designer John Varvatos in NYC’s East Village Thursday evening. She donned a white Reformation “Maxwell” double-breasted minidress, which is available for $250 on Net-a-porter.com. She teamed the mini with see-through heels.
The “Quantico” alum wore Giuseppe Zanotti’s sleek “Sabrina” mules featuring PVC and a gold metallic heel. Mrs. Jonas further accessorized her look with an Elleme white leather “Baguette” bag, black sunglasses and gold earrings featuring white diamond clusters and dramatic fringe tassels from Sara Weinstock.
Meanwhile, the 26-year-old “Sucker” singer looked dapper in a navy checked shirt worn over a matching turtleneck with dark pants and navy lace-up brogues.
