Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Make a Stylish Late Night Appearance in London

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have been all around the world together. As of late, they’ve made stops in Paris, Italy and now, they’ve touched down in London.

The inseparable couple, who wed with several extravagant ceremonies last December, was photographed leaving The Ritz London hotel after midnight on Monday morning. Jonas donned a taupe jacket over a navy shirt with black pants and classic grey New Balance 990v5 sneakers.

Nick Jonas wearing grey New Balance sneakers with Priyanka Chopra in London on Monday. CREDIT: Splash

Rocking this silhouette and brand is a bit of a departure for the 26-year-old “Cool” crooner as he’s usually seen in white styles from the likes of Common Projects, Pierre Hardy, Adidas and more.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra leaving The Ritz London on July 7. CREDIT: Splash

Meanwhile, his 36-year-old wife looked glamorous in a glittery golden yellow sleeveless turtleneck dress paired with strappy golden metallic slingback sandals.

A closer look at Nick Jonas wearing grey New Balance sneakers and Chopra sporting strappy gold metallic slingback sandals. CREDIT: Splash

Yesterday, Chopra made waves on the internet when she posted several sultry bathing suit photos of herself taken by Jonas during their trip to Tuscany. “Best use of a vacation. The hubby taking pictures. Lol,” she wrote.

