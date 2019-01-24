Sign up for our newsletter today!

Priyanka Chopra Makes Mom Jeans With Boots Look So Cute on Date Night With Nick Jonas

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Couple Style
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Couple Style
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Couple Style
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Couple Style
View Gallery 13 Images

Priyanka Chopra pulled out her white boots for a dinner date with husband Nick Jonas at Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles yesterday.

The “Quantico” star wore a silky blouse tucked into a pair of distressed blue jeans. Chopra battled the L.A. evening temperatures in a gold Bouguessa trench coat that retails for $831.

Priyanka Chopra, january 2019, celebrity style, nick jonas, white boots, trench coat
Priyanka Chopra steps out to Craig’s in Los Angeles on Jan. 23.
CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, she selected white lace-up boots with a round heel and a pointed toe.

Priyanka Chopra, white lace-up boots, los angeles, celebrity style, shoe shot
A closer look at Priyanka Chopra’s white lace-up boots.
CREDIT: Splash News

The actress finished her look with a statement necklace that appeared to be covered in diamonds.

Meanwhile, Jonas looked dapper in a striped sweater and navy corduroy pants, layering a color-blocked windbreaker on top. The “Jealous” singer pulled together his outfit with a pair of white high-top sneakers with an X pattern.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, celebrity couple, celebrity style, newlyweds, january 2019, date night
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas leaving Craig’s on Jan. 23.
CREDIT: Splash News

Yesterday marked Chopra’s second evening in a row spent at Craig’s, the night before alongside “Game of Thrones” actress Sophie Turner, who is engaged to brother-in-law Joe Jonas.

For her girls’ night with Turner, Chopra sported a sheer black bodysuit, which she wore tucked into a pair of fitted black trousers belted at the waist. The former Miss World layered a python-printed duster over the bodysuit, tying her look together with a pair of high-heel Jimmy Choo ankle boots.

priyanka chopra, sophie turner
Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra arriving for dinner at Craig’s on Jan. 22.
CREDIT: Splash News

Click through the gallery to see more of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ best couple’s style.

Want more?

Priyanka Chopra Goes for Leggy Look in Romantic Honeymoon Photo With Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Puts a Bright Twist on Winter Dressing in Fluffy Green Coat & White Boots

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad