Priyanka Chopra Makes Mom Jeans With Boots Look So Cute on Date Night With Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra pulled out her white boots for a dinner date with husband Nick Jonas at Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles yesterday.

The “Quantico” star wore a silky blouse tucked into a pair of distressed blue jeans. Chopra battled the L.A. evening temperatures in a gold Bouguessa trench coat that retails for $831.

Priyanka Chopra steps out to Craig’s in Los Angeles on Jan. 23. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, she selected white lace-up boots with a round heel and a pointed toe.

A closer look at Priyanka Chopra’s white lace-up boots. CREDIT: Splash News

The actress finished her look with a statement necklace that appeared to be covered in diamonds.

Meanwhile, Jonas looked dapper in a striped sweater and navy corduroy pants, layering a color-blocked windbreaker on top. The “Jealous” singer pulled together his outfit with a pair of white high-top sneakers with an X pattern.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas leaving Craig’s on Jan. 23. CREDIT: Splash News

Yesterday marked Chopra’s second evening in a row spent at Craig’s, the night before alongside “Game of Thrones” actress Sophie Turner, who is engaged to brother-in-law Joe Jonas.

For her girls’ night with Turner, Chopra sported a sheer black bodysuit, which she wore tucked into a pair of fitted black trousers belted at the waist. The former Miss World layered a python-printed duster over the bodysuit, tying her look together with a pair of high-heel Jimmy Choo ankle boots.

Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra arriving for dinner at Craig’s on Jan. 22. CREDIT: Splash News

