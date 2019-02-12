Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Elevate Their Couples Style at ‘Isn’t It Romantic’ Premiere

Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas showed off their perfectly in-sync couples style at last night’s Los Angeles premiere of Chopra’s latest film, ‘Isn’t It Romantic.’

Chopra dazzled in a glamorous corseted gown by Vivienne Westwood that featured a glittery pink bodice and a voluminous floral-print skirt trailed by a long train. She accessorized with Jimmy Choo’s Minny sandal in a flashy gold mirror-metallic shade. Jonas struck a more casual note in a slim-fitting olive-green suit, worn over a gray T-shirt. He topped off his sleek look with brown suede Chelsea boots and a patterned pocket square.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend the premiere of “Isn’t It Romantic.” CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Priyanka Chopra wears a Vivienne Westwood gown and Jimmy Choo heels on the red carpet. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Set to open in U.S. theaters tomorrow just in time for Valentine’s Day, “Isn’t It Romantic” depicts the story of an Australian architect living in New York (played by Rebel Wilson) who suffers a head injury while being mugged and wakes up in a world where her life plays out like a romantic comedy movie. She winds up torn between two love interests, played by Liam Hemsworth and Adam DeVine. Chopra stars as Isabella, an Indian yoga ambassador.

In keeping with the movie’s theme, Wilson walked the red carpet in a frilly red tulle Paolo Sebastian gown detailed with sheer sleeves and embellished with an elaborate sequined leaves design.

Rebel Wilson sparkles in a sequined dress to promote her new film, “Isn’t It Romantic.” CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

With her new husband (Hemsworth) recovering from an illness, Miley Cyrus came to the rescue and attended the premiere on his behalf. She stole the spotlight in a dramatic red ruffled gown by Maison Valentino that featured a long train. The 26-year-old matched her lip color to her dress and wore her hair in a chic high ponytail.

Miley Cyrus is a vision in a red Maison Valentino gown at the premiere of “Isn’t It Romantic.” CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

The “Wrecking Ball” singer explained Hemsworth’s absence in an Instagram post, writing: “So proud of my hunky hubby and his newest movie. He unfortunately wasn’t able to attend due to health reasons, but he is recovering and taking this time to rest [and] heal. It’s hard for entertainers to put themselves before the project but this time it was crucial. I am proud to represent him and his incredible work.”

