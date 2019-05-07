Sign up for our newsletter today!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Both Wear Heels With Glittery, Silver Finish at Met Gala 2019

By Ella Chochrek
Priyanka Chopra went for a kooky look on the red carpet at the 2019 Met Gala in New York tonight.

The 36-year-old sported a Dior gown with sheer detailing at the bodice, rainbow feathers on the skirt and a daring thigh-high slit. On her feet, she sported silver pointy-toed pumps. The “Quantico” actress wore her hair teased and accessorized with a dramatic crown headdress.

Priyanka Chopra, dior dress, christian louboutin shoes, Nick Jonas, earring, Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the 2019 Met Gala.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Priyanka Chopra, dior dress, christian louboutin shoes, Nick Jonas, lord cubano boots, Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
A close-up look at Priyanka Chopra in pumps and Nick Jonas in Christian Louboutin boots.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

She was accompanied on the red carpet by her husband, Nick Jonas, who looked dapper in a white suit. Like his wife, the 26-year-old wore sparkly silver shoes, choosing Christian Louboutin’s Lord Cubano style set on a nearly 2.5-inch heel.

The duo walked the red carpet at the Met Gala together in 2017 prior to their marriage. That year, both wore Ralph Lauren, with Chopra commanding attention in a dramatic trench coat-inspired gown.

2017 Met Gala, red carpet, priyanka chopra, nick jonas, celebrity style, ralph lauren
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend the 2017 Met Gala.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Lady Gaga is one of the hosts of the Met Gala, alongside “Sign of the Times” singer Harry Styles and 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion Serena Williams. The theme is “Camp: Notes on Fashion” — a play on a Susan Sontag essay from the ’60s.

“Camp is esoteric — a private code or badge of identity,” Sontag wrote in the essay, citing Swan Lake, Tiffany lamps and the Art Deco movement as examples.

