Priyanka Chopra Commands Attention in a Romantic Lace Gown at Gala With Nick Jonas

Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made a stylish appearance in L.A. at the 2019 Learning Lab Ventures Winter Gala at the The Beverly Hills Hotel last night.

The power couple — who stepped out to support another power couple, their friends Armie Hammer and his wife Elizabeth Chambers — dressed to the nines for the glamorous event. The 36-year-old Indian actress showed off a curve-hugging lace gown featuring fishnet detailing, colorful sequined stripes and a high neckline. The design debuted on the catwalk at Elie Saab’s spring ’19 runway show at Paris Fashion Week last fall.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend the 2nd Annual Learning Lab Ventures Winter Gala. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For shoes, she appeared to be wearing classic pointy black pumps. The former Miss World winner further accessorized her head-turning look with a black embellished clutch bag. Meanwhile, Chopra’s 26-year-old husband looked dapper in a timeless black tuxedo complete with a bow tie and shiny black patent leather shoes.

L-R: Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Inside the gala, Jonas and Chopra spent time with the “Call Me By Your Name” star and his wife, who also dressed in a sharp, attention-grabbing ensemble.

