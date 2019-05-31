Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Make a Chic Couple on London Date Night

After making a splash at the Cannes Film Festival this month, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted grabbing an intimate dinner at Nobu in London last night.

The couple was photographed sporting stylish looks as they left the eatery with the 26-year-old “Sucker” hitmaker’s older brothers, Kevin and Joe. The 36-year-old Indian actress showed off a chic white belted turtleneck sweater dress featuring fringe detailing courtesy of David Koma paired with classic pointy black stiletto pumps for the occasion.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hold hands while on a date in London. CREDIT: Splash

The former Miss Universe pulled things together with a necklace, a watch and her sparkly wedding ring from Jonas. Meanwhile, her husband donned a blue shirt over a blue polo top, dark jeans and funky blue brogues.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra leaving Nobu in London Thursday night. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Priyanka and Jonas got married in December 2018, and less than a week ago, the chart-topping Jo Bro took to Instagram to share that it had been one year since their first date.

