Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Only Had Eyes for Each Other at the Billboard Music Awards

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have couples style down to a tee. The married duo arrived on the 2019 Billboard Music Awards red carpet in Las Vegas dressed to the nines with Priyanka rocking heels from a surprising brand: Yeezy.

Priyanka wore a sequined Zuhair Murad Couture white dress with a layered pearl necklace while Nick chose a blue and yellow plaid suit over a mesh paneled shirt.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the BBMAs. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the BBMAs. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer view of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ shoes at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, Priyanka rocked the PVC trend with a set of thin-strap sandals from Kanye West’s brand. Nick had on blue suede loafers to match his suit with a coordinating tassel.

Also in attendance were Nick’s older brothers, Joe, left, and Kevin Jonas, right. The band members all wore patterned suits for the event, with Joe pairing his with black leather boots and Kevin with black suede dress shoes.

The Jonas Brothers at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Jonas Brothers’ shoes on the 2019 Billboard Music Awards red carpet. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The brothers were all joined by their significant others on the red carpet ahead of their performance of “Sucker” during the show.

Joe’s fiancé Sophie Turner had on a patterned metallic jumpsuit with black pointed-toe heels and Kevin’s wife wore a glittering blue dress with black and PVC sandals that wrapped around the ankle.

Sophie Turner at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kevin and Danielle Jonas at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

