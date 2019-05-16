Priyanka Chopra Hints at a Royal Red Carpet Look for Cannes Film Festival

Priyanka Chopra is the latest celebrity to arrive at the Cannes Film Festival and she didn’t disappoint.

She stepped out of a plane at the Nice Aiport today wearing an all-white ensemble that consisted off a sheer shirt, satin pants and an off-white blazer. Her carry-on bag was an oversize white bag with gold handles.

Priyanka Chopra arrives at the Nice airport in all white. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up look at Priyanka Chopra’s nude heels. CREDIT: Splash News

Her footwear-of-choice was a set of nude sharply pointed pumps that peeped out from under her slacks.

To show her excitement over what will be her first Cannes Film Festival, the actress took to Instagram to share a series of posts with throwback pictures of previous festival attendees.

The three black-and-white images possibly are hints to what Chopra will be wearing on her first red carpet of the event as they showed Princess Diana, Sophia Loren and Princess of Monaco, Grace Kelly, all with the caption: “CANNES.”

Related How Celebrities Are Matching Their Shoes to Their Mini Bags Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Twin in White Sneakers for Double Date With Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra Rocks the PVC Shoe Trend With This $30 Skirt You Need for Summer

Priyanka Chopra is one of India’s most well-known celebrities who does it all: act, sing, produce films and even win the Miss World 2000 pageant. In December 2018, the “Isn’t It Romantic” actress married American singer, Nick Jonas, in a series of ceremonies that honored both of their heritage.

Watch the cover shoot video below with Bella Hadid.

Want more?

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Twin in White Sneakers for Double Date With Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas