Priyanka Chopra Turns Heads In Burgundy Thigh-High Boots and Chiffon Minidress In India

Priyanka Choprka opted for a svelte and sophisticated look on Saturday, after returning to India with husband Nick Jonas last week.

Stepping out at Soho House in Mumbai, the “Quantico” actress showed off her figure in a patterned chiffon minidress and matching burgundy thigh-high boots. The thigh-grazing hemline of the frock glimpsed just a flash of skin between the top of her boots, illustrating the perfect way to rock the daring footwear style.

To complete the glamorous ensemble, she coordinated her boots with a matching top handle bag.

The actress marked the return to her home country with a sweet post on Instagram last week, captioning the post: “Best travel buddy ever..hello Delhi.. so good to be back.. @nickjonas.'”

Chopra and Jonas tied the knot in December and held their wedding reception in New Dehli, India. The couple honored Chopra’s cultural roots by wearing traditional Indian garb. Chopra’s jaw-dropping look featured an off-white lehenga covered in beading and embroidery, accessorized with bangles, dangly earrings and a massive necklace.

