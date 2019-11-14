Priyanka Chopra’s Gold Square-Toe Sandals Are the Trendiest Airport Shoes

Priyanka Chopra wore gold sandals from an “it” brand today at the airport in Mumbai.

The “Quantico” actress wore By Far’s trend square-toe gold sandals with a white long-sleeved, button-front blouse tucked into gray mom jeans.

Chopra opted for By Far’s Korasa, a slip-on with a mid heel and a gold upper. The silhouette is available on Farfetch.com for $331.

Priyanka Chopra wears gray jeans and gold square-toe sandals at the airport in Mumbai Nov. 14. CREDIT: Mega

A close-up look at Priyanka Chopra’s gold square-toe By Far sandals. CREDIT: Mega

The 2000 Miss World winner accessorized with a black tote bag and oversized sunglasses.

For fall ’19, square toes appear in plenty of collections, for brands such as Bottega Veneta and Staud. The ’90s style returned to popularity this summer and has become a fast favorite of the fashion crowd, with By Far among those to embrace the shape.

The brand launched in 2016 and is Bulgaria-based; it’s seen a tripling in sales over the past year.

“We source our greatest inspiration from TV shows and movies. You often find us binge-watching ‘Friends’ and ‘Sex & the City,’ obsessing over their cool outfits,” By Far told FN this summer. “By Far is very much a non-trend-orientated brand; we concentrate on what we’re passionate about. Our vision for spring ’20 is the dancing girl.”

By Far’s Kosara slip-on sandals. CREDIT: Farfetch.com

Chopra is just one of several celebrity fans of By Far’s shoes and handbags. Other “it” girls to sport the brand’s wares include Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Beyoncé.

Priyanka Chopra wears gray jeans and gold square-toe sandals at the airport in Mumbai Nov. 14. CREDIT: Mega

Click through the gallery to see more of Priyanka Chopra’s street style.

Want more?

Priyanka Chopra Teams Little Red Dress With This Major Fall Boot Trend in LA

Priyanka Chopra Goes Monochrome in Pink Look With Soaring Stilettos

Priyanka Chopra’s Little White Dress Comes With the Perfect Summer Sandal Trend