Sign up for our newsletter today!

Priyanka Chopra Does Breezy Summer Style in Leg-Lengthening Sandals From This Buzzy Brand

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Priyanka Chopra
May 2019
May 2019
February 2019
February 2019
View Gallery 21 Images

Priyanka Chopra may be home in New York, but her easy-breezy summer style seems tailor-made for vacation.

The 37-year-old hit the streets in a silky patterned slip dress from Hale Bob (available on the brand’s website for $338).

Priyanka Chopra, Hale Bob silk dress, le specs sunglasses, by far sandals, Salvatore farragamo mini bag, heads out in a silk dress in New York City today.Pictured: Priyanka ChopraRef: SPL5105770 240719 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld RightsPriyanka Chopra wears a lingerie midi dress, blue leather handbag and platform sandals while heading out in of her apartment in Tribeca New York CityPictured: Priyanka ChopraRef: SPL5105700 240719 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Edward Opi / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Priyanka Chopra out and about in New York on July 24.
CREDIT: Splash News
Priyanka Chopra, Hale Bob silk dress, le specs sunglasses, by far sandals, Salvatore farragamo mini bag, heads out in a silk dress in New York City today.Pictured: Priyanka ChopraRef: SPL5105770 240719 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, celebrity style, pedicure
A close-up look at Priyanka Chopra’s sandals.
CREDIT: Splash News

Chopra teamed the midi dress with sandals from a trendy label: By FAR. The shoes boasted a 1.5-inch block heel, with a square toe and patent leather, barely there straps. The nude colorway has the advantage of creating the illusion of longer legs. Net-a-Porter.com has them in stock for $385 in several shades.

By FAR tanya sandals
By FAR Tanya sandals.
CREDIT: Net-a-Porter

The “Quantico” star completed her summery look with a blue mini bag from Salvatore Ferragamo ($1,750) and dark sunglasses from Le Specs ($79).

Priyanka Chopra, Hale Bob silk dress, le specs sunglasses, by far sandals, Salvatore farragamo mini bag, heads out in a silk dress in New York City today.Pictured: Priyanka ChopraRef: SPL5105770 240719 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Priyanka Chopra steps out on July 24 in a silk dress and By FAR sandals in New York.
CREDIT: Splash News

Founded in 2016 and propelled by its Instagram appeal, By FAR is one of several newer labels — among them, Amina Muaddi, Midnight 00 and Fenty — disrupting the shoe space.

“By FAR definitely has what it takes to succeed. They are way ahead of the curve on setting trends both in their footwear and bag offerings,” said Hollie Harding, senior shoe buyer at Browns Fashion.

In the past few years, the trendsetting label has found plenty of A-list fans. In July alone, Vanessa Hudgens, Bella Hadid, Jessica Alba and Chopra have all been seen in the brand’s wares.

Flip through the gallery to see Priyanka Chopra’s best looks on the red carpet over the years.

Watch the video below for a behind-the-scenes look at Bella Hadid’s FN cover shoot.

Want more?

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Make a Stylish Late Night Appearance in London

Priyanka Chopra Rocks Victoria Beckham Stripes & Clear Sandals With Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra’s Wrap Dress Has Sensual Details That Give Her Heels Attention

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad