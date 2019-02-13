Priyanka Chopra, Kate Hudson & More Hit the Front Row at Michael Kors’ Fall ’19 NYFW Show

Michael Kors’ fall ’19 show at New York Fashion Week brought out a flurry of famous faces Wednesday night.

Priyanka Chopra hit the scene in a chic gray plaid suit featuring an asymmetrical miniskirt with a ruffled trim. The newlywed sported a black turtleneck underneath and pulled things together with sheer black tights and black knee-high boots with a pointy toe.

Priyanka Chopra wearing a plaid suit and black knee-high boots on the front row at Michael Kors. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Kate Hudson showed off a floor-length black and red floral dress with long sleeves. The 39-year-old actress, who recently became a mom again for the third time, wore black platform sandals underneath.

Kate Hudson wearing a black and red floral dress on the front row at NYFW. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Oscar-nominated “If Beale Street Could Talk” star Regina King also went for a floral look. King wore a shiny black coat-dress featuring red flowers with bright-red python knee-high boot. A matching clutch bag and hoop earrings completed her look.

Regina King wearing red python boots on the front row. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kerry Washington looked romantic in a pretty pink satin dress that she paired with strappy pink and burgundy snake print platform sandals. A fluffy white coat completed her glamorous ensemble.

Kerry Washington wearing a pink dress with platform sandals and a white coat. CREDIT: Shutterstock

