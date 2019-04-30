Sign up for our newsletter today!

Priyanka Chopra Takes a Walk on the Wild Side in Flirty Romper With Leopard Heels

By Ella Chochrek
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra gave the animal-print trend a nod of approval with her latest look.

The 36-year-old posted a photo today from her trip home to Mumbai, India, showing off a springlike ensemble with a fun, trend-forward twist.

She wore a long-sleeved brown jumpsuit that she belted at the waist. The chunky black belt featured gold hardware.

For footwear, the “Quantico” star went with low-heeled, leopard-print slingback pumps that had a pointed silhouette. The shoes resembled styles from Dorateymur.

The former Miss World accessorized with a thin chain necklace and a gold watch. She wore her brunette locks down.

“Girls truly have all the fun! Will miss u guys! @tam2cul@srishtibehlarya ❤️💋,” Chopra captioned her Instagram post.

The actress is a big fan of heels, opting for sleek stilettos from brands like Gianvito Rossi, Jimmy Choo and Tom Ford for public appearances. When she’s off-duty, Chopra tends to favor mules or block-heeled boots — more walkable styles that still give an outfit some extra polish.

The leopard-print trend has been everywhere in recent months, with stars like Gigi Hadid, Ciara and Kim Kardashian giving the bold print a whirl. Some have even claimed leopard works as a neutral, with its brown and black hues.

