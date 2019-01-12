Priyanka Chopra Poses in Leggy Floral Dress on Honeymoon With Nick Jonas

After multiple wedding ceremonies and receptions, a return to work and a family ski trip in Switzerland, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are finally enjoying some private time on their honeymoon in the Caribbean.

While the pair have stayed largely off social media during their trip, Chopra took to Instagram yesterday to share a sweet snap from their vacation.

In the photo, the 36-year-old actress shows off her legs in a strapless Caroline Constas dress with a floral pattern and a sultry thigh-high slit. The “Quantico” star completes her look with clear-heeled pumps that feature a chunky base and an ankle strap.

She wears her long brunette locks in loose waves around her face.

Meanwhile, Jonas sports a slouchy tangerine-colored suit with a white T-shirt underneath. The 26-year-old “Jealous” singer completes his look with casual white lace-up sneakers and a sparkling gold chain.

“And then.. there was only him…,” Chopra captioned her romantic Instagram post, adding a heart-eye emoji.

Meanwhile, Jonas shared his own image of the two in their summery honeymoon looks. “Mr. & Mrs. Jonas,” he captioned the photo, which shows him holding out a cigar while his new wife drapes an arm around his shoulder.

