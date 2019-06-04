Priyanka Chopra’s Wrap Dress Has Sensual Details That Give Her Heels Attention

Priyanka Chopra accompanied her husband, Nick Jonas, to the premiere of his new film, “Chasing Happiness,” in Los Angeles on Monday.

Chopra wore a long-sleeved fitted column wrap dress with tailored shoulder pads by Israeli fashion designer Galia Lahav including a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit with crystal fishnet detail. The illusion of miles-long legs along with the pointed shoe silhouette helped to attract an observer’s eye from the waist down to her heels. She accessorized with a pair of simple yet sexy sky-high black pointed-toe stiletto heels.

Priyanka Chopra at the “Chasing Happiness” film premiere in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

Her look was put together with the help of Hollywood stylist Avo Yermagyan, who counts her husband as a client. Jonas wore a monochromatic burgundy suit with a matching T-shirt and velvet smoking slippers. The pair held hands as they posed for the cameras.

“Chasing Happiness” is a new documentary that follows the journey of the Jonas Brothers’ life, career, breakup and how they got back together. Joe and Kevin Jonas, along with their wives, were all present at the world premiere.

Priyanka Chopra in her sky-high black pointed-toe stilettos. CREDIT: Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the “Chasing Happiness” film premiere in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

See Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ couple style.

Want More?

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Make a Chic Couple on London Date Night

Priyanka Chopra Wears the Most Insane Fendi Heels to Cannes Chopard Party With Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Goes All-Out for Her Cannes Film Festival Debut