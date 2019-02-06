Priyanka Chopra Wows Jimmy Fallon in a Low-Cut Ensemble and Matching Heels

Priyanka Chopra is making her rounds across New York this week promoting her upcoming film “Isn’t It Romantic.”

The Bollywood star appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” last night wearing a monochromatic look with a noticeably low-cut top. The white ensemble was coated in multicolored and patterned embellishments, contrasted with her Lorraine Schwartz emerald jewelry.

Priyanka Chopra appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Feb. 5. CREDIT: Courtesy of NBC

A closer look at Priyanka Chopra’s pointed-toe heels. CREDIT: Courtesy of NBC

The newly married Chopra paired the look with a set of pointed-toe white satin heels. She shared the ensemble on her personal Instagram and said: “When you pose too hard…#beforeandafter.”

Just this morning, the actress wore a similar style suit for an appearance on “Good Morning America.” This time, she wore a top under her blazer, which again was white and patterned with multicolor designs.

Priyanka Chopra arrives for an appearance on “Good Morning America” in New York. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Her shoes were a poignant red stiletto with a pointed toe and a tall heel. Earlier in the day Tuesday, she chose yet another monochromatic look as she made her way around the Big Apple.

Her outfit consisted of a tan turtleneck, a tan trench and a pair of jeans finished off with a Fendi belt.

Priyanka Chopra steps out in New York, matching her boots to her top and trench, Feb. 5. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Her boots perfectly matched her coat and top, as they were a nude knee-high suede and heeled pair. The final touch of the day was her neon yellow and clear sunglasses.

Click through the gallery to see some of Priyanka Chopra’s best street style looks.

Want more?

Priyanka Chopra Commands Attention in a Romantic Lace Gown at Gala With Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner Have a Girl’s Night Out in Completely Opposite Looks