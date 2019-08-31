Priyanka Chopra Chose the Perfect Sandals to Style With a Lime Green Gingham Frock

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were snapped out and about in the Big Apple Friday sporting stylish looks complete with coordinating white footwear.

The couple, who wed last December, walked hand-in-hand as they arrived back at their NYC apartment after spending the day on aunt and uncle duty, doting on Kevin Jonas’ two young daughters. The 37-year-old actress wore an attention-grabbing lime green gingham print dress with white sandals.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hold hands as they return to their apartment in New York City Friday. CREDIT: Splash

She chose a simple style featuring a chunky block heel, an ankle strap design and a square toe. The former Miss World winner effortlessly pulled things together with a small white leather handbag and a delicate gold necklace.

Priyanka Chopra styled a lime green gingham dress with white ankle-strap sandals and a white handbag. CREDIT: Splash

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old “Sucker” hitmaker donned a distressed denim shirt paired with black jeans and crisp white high-top sneakers. He further accessorized with sunglasses and a leather printed duffle. The night before, Jonas celebrated the launch of his new tequila collaboration with designer John Varvatos.

A closer look at Priyanka Chopra wearing white sandals featuring a chunky block heel, an ankle strap design and a square toe. CREDIT: Splash

Scroll through the gallery for some of Priyanka Chopra’s best red carpet looks.

Want more?

Priyanka Chopra’s Little White Dress Comes With the Perfect Summer Sandal Trend

Priyanka Chopra’s Clever Style Statement Had See-Through Materials & Ankle Bows at BeautyCon LA Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Extreme’ Color-Block Sneakers Take Her Understated Look to Chic Levels