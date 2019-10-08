Priyanka Chopra Wears Crystal-Covered Pumps & Florals to ‘Today’

Priyanka Chopra made the case for fall florals in New York Oct. 8 as she stepped out for an appearance on “Today.”

The 37-year-old actress sported a midi dress from Markarian’s spring ’20 collection. The dress was made of satin, with a delicate flower-print and a twist neckline.

Priyanka Chopra wears a Markarian dress with Jimmy Choo heels in New York Oct. 8. CREDIT: Shutterstock

To go with her dress, the “Quantico” lead went with Jimmy Choo’s Bing mules in a pink suede colorway. The shoes boast a pointed toe, a crystal-covered strap and a slim heel.

A closer look at Priyanka Chopra’s Jimmy Choo shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Chopra has a wide-ranging shoe wardrobe, but mules are a staple of her closet. For instance, she went with a pointy-toed white pair from Tony Bianco on a September outing to watch pal Serena Williams play at the U.S. Open.

The “Isn’t It Romantic” star has a wide range of brands in her rotation, including big names like Jimmy Choo and Christian Louboutin as well as emerging labels like Wandler and By Far. Chopra is a friend of Louboutin’s and presented the designer with an award from the FIT Couture Council at New York Fashion Week last month.

“These iconic shoes that women around the world have worn make…each one of us real women, everyday woman when we wear these shoes, when we own our first pair, we achieve such a sense of achievement, a sense of pride,” Chopra said of Louboutin’s shoes.

She sported a pair of brown Louboutin d’Orsay pumps last night while out with friends in the city, teaming the shoes with a turquoise Max Mara look.

Priyanka Chopra wears a Max Mara look with Louboutin pumps in New York Oct. 7. CREDIT: Splash News

