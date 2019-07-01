Sign up for our newsletter today!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Steal the Spotlight on the Front Row at Dior’s Couture Show

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
priyanka-chopra-and-nick-jonas-5
Maya Thurman Hawke
Jenna Coleman
Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra
Bianca Jagger
View Gallery 23 Images

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were among the famous faces that sat on the front row at Dior’s fall ’19 Haute Couture Fashion Week show in Paris on Monday.

The inseparable pair, who celebrated Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s nuptials in France over the weekend, was snapped arriving in style with Chopra modeling a flowing dark green Dior cruise 2020 gown. The 36-year-old “Quantico” alum’s dress was cinched at the waist with a black Christian Dior logo belt. For shoes, she donned simple black sandals.

nick jonas and priyanka chopra
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra arriving at the Dior couture show in Paris on July 1.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Indian-born actress, who wed Jonas last December, accessorized with a small black handbag, sunglasses and drop earrings. Meanwhile, the “Sucker” hitmaker, 26, donned a gray button-up shirt under a black coat featuring a gray flower graphic, black pants and dark gray leather lace-up shoes.

nick jonas, priyanka chopra, Maria Grazia Chiuri, dior fall 2019 couture
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra posing with Dior creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Gal Gadot also sat front row, and like Chopra, she chose a design from Dior’s cruise 2020 collection, which debuted on the runway in Marrakech, Morocco, in April.

gal gadot, dior front row, dior fall 2019 couture
Gal Gadot wearing a Dior cruise 2020 dress in the front row.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Flip through the gallery for more celebs on the front row at Dior’s fall ’19 couture show.

In the video below, designers Tory Burch and Tabitha Simmons talk confidence, motherhood, career moves and more.

Want more?

Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Show Off Their Parisian Street Style With the Jonas Brothers

Priyanka Chopra Rocks Victoria Beckham Stripes & Clear Sandals With Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Make a Chic Couple on London Date Night

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad