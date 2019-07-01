Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Steal the Spotlight on the Front Row at Dior’s Couture Show

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were among the famous faces that sat on the front row at Dior’s fall ’19 Haute Couture Fashion Week show in Paris on Monday.

The inseparable pair, who celebrated Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s nuptials in France over the weekend, was snapped arriving in style with Chopra modeling a flowing dark green Dior cruise 2020 gown. The 36-year-old “Quantico” alum’s dress was cinched at the waist with a black Christian Dior logo belt. For shoes, she donned simple black sandals.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra arriving at the Dior couture show in Paris on July 1. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Indian-born actress, who wed Jonas last December, accessorized with a small black handbag, sunglasses and drop earrings. Meanwhile, the “Sucker” hitmaker, 26, donned a gray button-up shirt under a black coat featuring a gray flower graphic, black pants and dark gray leather lace-up shoes.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra posing with Dior creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Gal Gadot also sat front row, and like Chopra, she chose a design from Dior’s cruise 2020 collection, which debuted on the runway in Marrakech, Morocco, in April.

Gal Gadot wearing a Dior cruise 2020 dress in the front row. CREDIT: Shutterstock

