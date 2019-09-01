Priyanka Chopra’s ’90s-Inspired Look Includes Denim-on-Denim & Square-Toed Sandals

Priyanka Chopra showed off her chic street style in New York yesterday — choosing sandals that combined several major summer trends.

The 37-year-old “Isn’t It Romantic” actress sported a denim set that consisted of a belted jacket and a matching miniskirt.

Priyanka Chopra in double denim with yellow sandals. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, the “Quantico” star went with trendy yellow sandals that featured a criss-cross strap, square toe and see-through kitten heel.

A close-up shot of Priyanka Chopra’s sandals. CREDIT: Splash News

In addition to adding a colorful pop to her double-denim outfit, the sandals’ yellow colorway also adhered to one of summer’s biggest fads: neon. Bold colorways appeared on the spring ’19 runways for top designers like Off-White and Prabal Gurung, and once summer began, celebrities like Rihanna, Serena Williams and Winnie Harlow embraced statement hues.

As for square toes and kitten heels, both styles have made a comeback amid fashion’s ongoing obsession with all things ’90s. The clear heel offers a more modern take on the kitten heel, as see-through styles have been trending for the past few seasons.

Meanwhile, Chopra’s husband, Nick Jonas, wore a casual look — a printed green tank top, black denim shorts and classic white slip-on sneakers. The pop star accessorized his look with aviator sunglasses and a shiny black fanny pack.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra exit their apartment in New York on Aug. 31. CREDIT: Splash News

Flip through the gallery to see more of Priyanka Chopra’s street style.

In the video below, see Tory Burch and Tabitha Simmons discuss confidence, motherhood and more.

Want more?

Priyanka Chopra Chose the Perfect Sandals to Style With a Lime Green Gingham Frock

Priyanka Chopra’s Little White Dress Comes With the Perfect Summer Sandal Trend