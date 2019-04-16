Priyanka Chopra Wears a Chanel Outfit Off the Runway With See-Through Boots

Priyanka Chopra channeled ’90s style with a modern twist as she stepped out to the opening of “Burn This” on Broadway in New York last night.

The “Quantico” star wore a pale yellow tweed skirt-suit from Chanel’s spring ’18 collection.

Priyanka Chopra attends the Broadway opening night of “Burn This.” CREDIT: Greg Allen/Shutterstock

Her shoes, also from the collection, were see-through boots with a chunky heel and a white cap toe.

A closeup look at Priyanka Chopra’s boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The bold boots were part of a major transparent clothing and footwear trend from that season. While Chopra’s boots went up to midcalf, Chanel showed the dress she wore with clear thigh-highs on the runway — and the look came complete with a see-through hat.

A model on the runway at Chanel’s spring ’18 show during Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: David Fisher//Shutterstock

Chopra pulled together her chic ensemble with a yellow quilted purse from the French label. She wore her brunette locks in loose waves around her face and opted for a natural makeup look.

Before suiting up in Chanel, the 36-year-old was spotted on the streets of New York in a long checked Bottega Veneta wool coat with a white cropped T-shirt and skinny jeans. Her shoes were Kalda’s $375 Island 70 boots. Featuring croc-embossed leather and a white twisted screw heel, the booties are the ultimate statement-maker.

Priyanka Chopra in Kalda shoes while out and about in New York. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Indian actress is known for her pulled-together style, often choosing bold footwear that adheres to the clear or architectural shoe trends (just as she did with yesterday’s looks). She is styled by Mimi Cuttrell, the same woman responsible for Gigi and Bella Hadid’s outfits.

A closeup look at Priyanka Chopra’s Kalda shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

