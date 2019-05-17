Priyanka Chopra Goes All-Out for Her Cannes Film Festival Debut

Priyanka Chopra walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival for the first time today, and she spared no expense pulling out all the stops for her grand debut.

For the special occasion, the actress wore a custom Roberto Cavalli strapless gown with a dramatic train and thigh-high slit. The dress was covered in crystals, including a fitted corset that featured bronze embellishments in the center. She paired the gown with long, bold earrings from Swiss luxury jeweler Chopard and a pair of black pointed-toe pumps.

Priyanka Chopra wears a custom Roberto Cavalli gown for her red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Chopra posted a series of photos on Instagram of herself in the gown on the red carpet, including some regal portraits on a dramatic staircase shot by photographer Nicolas Gerardin. She worked with stylist Mimi Cuttrell — who counts Bella and Gigi Hadid as clients — to achieve her old-Hollywood glamour look at the premiere of “5B,” a documentary about the HIV/AIDS crisis set in San Francisco in the ’80s.

The day before, Chopra was spotted at the airport in an all-white ensemble with an oversized handbag and pointed nude pumps. Ahead of her arrival in Cannes, she uploaded several images of Sophia Loren, Princess Diana and Grace Kelly attending the festival. She also celebrated another milestone this week — reaching 40 million followers on Instagram, for which she thanked her fans in a video message posted on the photo-sharing platform.

