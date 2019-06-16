Priyanka Chopra Brightens Up the Streets of New York in Orange Dress & These Celeb-Favorite Sandals

Priyanka Chopra went for a colorful weekend look in New York yesterday.

The 36-year-old was seen out and about with husband Nick Jonas. Chopra wore a bold orange dress from Hellessy’s resort ’19 collection, which featured a high-low hemline and a low neckline. It retails for $1,190.

Priyanka Chopra in a Hellessy dress with Stuart Weitzman sandals. CREDIT: Splash News

For shoes, the former Miss World went with a classic: Stuart Weitzman’s Nudist sandal. The style has long been a favorite among stars, with fans including Kendall Jenner, Ciara and Olivia Culpo.

A closer look at Chopra’s sandals. CREDIT: Splash News

The barely-there sandals — which fit perfectly to the current “naked” sandal trend — feature a slim stiletto heel and an adjustable ankle strap. They sell for $398 and are available to shop on the brand’s website in an array of colorways.

Chopra accessorized with Thierry Lasry sunglasses and a gold wristwatch. She wore her hair pin-straight.

Meanwhile Jonas, 26, sported a black, orange and red striped shirt with slim-fitting black pants. On his feet, the Jonas Brother had on brown leather slip-ons with a spiky sole.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas out and about in New York on June 15. CREDIT: Splash News

The duo was spotted out shopping in New York’s SoHo neighborhood, as well as visiting a friend’s apartment.

