Priyanka Chopra’s Bikini Beach Date Outfit Included Square-Toe Sandals With Nick Jonas in Le Tigre Slides

The Jonas Brothers coupled up in Miami today after filming a new music video for an unreleased song.

Nick Jonas stepped out with his wife, Priyanka Chopra, as well as his brother Joe Jonas and his fiancée, Sophie Turner, to spend a day soaking in the warm Florida weather.

Chopra went for a boldly striped set from Montce Swim, while Nick went all-green in a tank and bathing suit.

Priyanka Chopra holds hands with Nick Jonas in Le Tigre slides as Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner walk behind them in Miami. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Le Tigre sandals in Miami. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, Priyanka had on a set of square-toe sandals, and Nick went for matching Le Tigre green rubber slides with a tiger logo on top.

Joe chose a tropical short-sleeve button-down top with board shorts and a Louis Vuitton duffle. His bride-to-be had on a gray T-shirt with biker shorts and a floppy hat to protect her from the sun.

Priyanka Chopra holds hands with Nick Jonas as Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner walk behind them in Miami. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up of Joe Jonas’ and Sophie Turner’s shoes in Miami. CREDIT: Splash News

On Joe’s feet was a pair of white sneakers with a red accent; Sophie chose a set of black slides.

The couples explored the city after the Jonas Brothers were seen filming what appeared to be a new music video along the Miami shore. They then joined the eldest brother, Kevin, for a boat ride.

(L-R): Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner and Kevin Jonas board a boat in Miami. CREDIT: Splash News

See Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ couple style.

