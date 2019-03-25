Priyanka Chopra’s Bikini Beach Date Outfit Included Square-Toe Sandals With Nick Jonas in Le Tigre Slides

The Jonas Brothers coupled up in Miami today after filming a new music video for an unreleased song.
Nick Jonas stepped out with his wife, Priyanka Chopra, as well as his brother Joe Jonas and his fiancée, Sophie Turner, to spend a day soaking in the warm Florida weather.
Chopra went for a boldly striped set from Montce Swim, while Nick went all-green in a tank and bathing suit.
For footwear, Priyanka had on a set of square-toe sandals, and Nick went for matching Le Tigre green rubber slides with a tiger logo on top.
Joe chose a tropical short-sleeve button-down top with board shorts and a Louis Vuitton duffle. His bride-to-be had on a gray T-shirt with biker shorts and a floppy hat to protect her from the sun.
On Joe’s feet was a pair of white sneakers with a red accent; Sophie chose a set of black slides.
The couples explored the city after the Jonas Brothers were seen filming what appeared to be a new music video along the Miami shore. They then joined the eldest brother, Kevin, for a boat ride.
