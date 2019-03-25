Sign up for our newsletter today!

Priyanka Chopra’s Bikini Beach Date Outfit Included Square-Toe Sandals With Nick Jonas in Le Tigre Slides

By Claudia Miller
priyanka-chopra-nick-joe-jonas-sophie-turner-miami
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Couple Style
The Jonas Brothers coupled up in Miami today after filming a new music video for an unreleased song.

Nick Jonas stepped out with his wife, Priyanka Chopra, as well as his brother Joe Jonas and his fiancée, Sophie Turner, to spend a day soaking in the warm Florida weather.

Chopra went for a boldly striped set from Montce Swim, while Nick went all-green in a tank and bathing suit.

sophie turner, nick jonas, priyanka chopra, joe jonas, miami
Priyanka Chopra holds hands with Nick Jonas in Le Tigre slides as Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner walk behind them in Miami.
CREDIT: Splash News
sophie turner, nick jonas feet, priyanka chopra, joe jonas, miami, le tigre slides, sandals
A closer look at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Le Tigre sandals in Miami.
CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, Priyanka had on a set of square-toe sandals, and Nick went for matching Le Tigre green rubber slides with a tiger logo on top.

Joe chose a tropical short-sleeve button-down top with board shorts and a Louis Vuitton duffle. His bride-to-be had on a gray T-shirt with biker shorts and a floppy hat to protect her from the sun.

sophie turner, nick jonas, priyanka chopra, joe jonas, miami
Priyanka Chopra holds hands with Nick Jonas as Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner walk behind them in Miami.
CREDIT: Splash News
joe jonas, sophie turner feet, shoes, miami
A close-up of Joe Jonas’ and Sophie Turner’s shoes in Miami.
CREDIT: Splash News

On Joe’s feet was a pair of white sneakers with a red accent; Sophie chose a set of black slides.

The couples explored the city after the Jonas Brothers were seen filming what appeared to be a new music video along the Miami shore. They then joined the eldest brother, Kevin, for a boat ride.

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Kevin Jonas, boat, miami
(L-R): Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner and Kevin Jonas board a boat in Miami.
CREDIT: Splash News

See Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ couple style.

