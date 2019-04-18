Sign up for our newsletter today!

Queen Elizabeth and Princess Eugenie Show Off Their Spring Style at Windsor

By Ella Chochrek
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Eugenie are ready for spring.

The queen and her granddaughter embraced the change of season in floral looks as they received visitors for the Royal Maundy Service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England, today.

Princess Eugenie and Queen Elizabeth IIRoyal Maundy Service, St George's Chapel, Windsor, Berkshire, UK - 18 Apr 2019
Queen Elizabeth II (L) and Princess Eugenie attending Royal Maundy Service at St George’s Chapel, April 18.
CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The 92-year-old monarch wore a pale yellow coat over a floral midi dress featuring greens, blues and yellows. For footwear, she picked black low-heeled pumps featuring a square-toed shape and horse-bit detailing.

Queen Elizabeth II, Royal Maundy Service, St George's Chapel, Windsor, Berkshire, UK - 18 Apr 2019
Queen Elizabeth II in a yellow coat with black pumps.
CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Queen Elizabeth, black pumps, celebrity royal style, footwear, royal maundy service
A closer look at the queen’s footwear.
CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Queen Elizabeth completed her look with a festive yellow hat that matched her coat, and carried a black handbag.

Meanwhile, Eugenie was stylish in a long-sleeved floral Erdem dress with a ruffled hemline.

The 29-year-old princess, who married Jack Brooksbank in 2018, pulled together her look with sleek navy accessories. Her shoes were blue pumps with a stiletto heel and a pointed silhouette. Eugenie had a braided blue hat perched atop her head with her hair brushed back into a side ponytail.

Princess Eugenie, erdem floral dress, blue suede pumps, Royal Maundy Service, St George's Chapel, Windsor, Berkshire, UK - 18 Apr 2019Wearing Erdem, Worn Before
Princess Eugenie in an Erdem dress at Royal Maundy Service.
CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
princess eugenie, st. george's chapel, celebrity style, blue suede pumps,
A closeup look at Princess Eugenie’s shoes.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Maundy Tuesday is a Christian holy day celebrated annually by the queen, who attends services in a different location each year. In an ancient pre-Easter tradition, she handed out coins to pensioners at the service, giving out money to 93 men and 93 women.

