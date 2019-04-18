Queen Elizabeth and Princess Eugenie Show Off Their Spring Style at Windsor

Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Eugenie are ready for spring.

The queen and her granddaughter embraced the change of season in floral looks as they received visitors for the Royal Maundy Service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England, today.

Queen Elizabeth II (L) and Princess Eugenie attending Royal Maundy Service at St George’s Chapel, April 18. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The 92-year-old monarch wore a pale yellow coat over a floral midi dress featuring greens, blues and yellows. For footwear, she picked black low-heeled pumps featuring a square-toed shape and horse-bit detailing.

Queen Elizabeth II in a yellow coat with black pumps. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

A closer look at the queen’s footwear. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Queen Elizabeth completed her look with a festive yellow hat that matched her coat, and carried a black handbag.

Meanwhile, Eugenie was stylish in a long-sleeved floral Erdem dress with a ruffled hemline.

The 29-year-old princess, who married Jack Brooksbank in 2018, pulled together her look with sleek navy accessories. Her shoes were blue pumps with a stiletto heel and a pointed silhouette. Eugenie had a braided blue hat perched atop her head with her hair brushed back into a side ponytail.

Princess Eugenie in an Erdem dress at Royal Maundy Service. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

A closeup look at Princess Eugenie’s shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Maundy Tuesday is a Christian holy day celebrated annually by the queen, who attends services in a different location each year. In an ancient pre-Easter tradition, she handed out coins to pensioners at the service, giving out money to 93 men and 93 women.

