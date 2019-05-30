Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice Show Off Spring Style in Chic Dresses & Stilettos at Queen Elizabeth’s Garden Party

Queen Elizabeth II celebrated the warmer weather with a festive garden party at Buckingham Palace in London yesterday — and her nieces Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice were chic for the occasion.
Eugenie turned heads in a Sandro 2-in-1 wrap dress that had a smooth, satinlike bodice and an airy, accordion-pleated skirt. The dress can be purchased at Nordstrom.com now for $425.
For shoes, the 29-year-old went with her go-to Valentino Rockstud pumps, which boast a slender stiletto heel and a pointed silhouette. Nordstrom has them in stock for $825. The newlywed pulled together her look with a whimsical headband.
Meanwhile, Beatrice was stylish in a floral frock with three-quarters sleeves and ruffle detailing from The Vampire’s Wife. The silk-charmeuse midi dress costs $1,664 and can be bought on Matchesfashion.com.
For footwear, the 30-year-old reached for suede black pumps with a pointed toe and a stiletto heel. She pulled together her look with a burgundy headband and a woven box bag from high-street retailer Zara ($59.90 on Zara.com).
The princesses were joined by cousin Prince Harry, who looked dapper in a waistcoat, gray striped trousers and black Oxfords. Meanwhile, the queen looked spring-ready in a pale pink floral dress and matching coat, topping off her look with a festive hat. On her feet, the 93-year-old monarch sported black low-heeled pumps with gold detailing.
Below, see celebrities wearing work boots.
Want more?
Queen Elizabeth and Princess Eugenie Show Off Their Spring Style at Windsor
Princess Beatrice Makes First Public Appearance With Boyfriend Wearing a $9,350 Alaïa Dress
Princess Beatrice and Eugenie Once Fought Over Affordable Shoes You Probably Have in Your Closet