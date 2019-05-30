Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice Show Off Spring Style in Chic Dresses & Stilettos at Queen Elizabeth’s Garden Party

Queen Elizabeth II celebrated the warmer weather with a festive garden party at Buckingham Palace in London yesterday — and her nieces Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice were chic for the occasion.

Eugenie turned heads in a Sandro 2-in-1 wrap dress that had a smooth, satinlike bodice and an airy, accordion-pleated skirt. The dress can be purchased at Nordstrom.com now for $425.

Princess Eugenie mingling at Queen Elizabeth II’s garden party on May 29. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For shoes, the 29-year-old went with her go-to Valentino Rockstud pumps, which boast a slender stiletto heel and a pointed silhouette. Nordstrom has them in stock for $825. The newlywed pulled together her look with a whimsical headband.

A close-up look at Princess Eugenie’s heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Beatrice was stylish in a floral frock with three-quarters sleeves and ruffle detailing from The Vampire’s Wife. The silk-charmeuse midi dress costs $1,664 and can be bought on Matchesfashion.com.

Princess Beatrice smiles at the queen’s garden party on May 29. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, the 30-year-old reached for suede black pumps with a pointed toe and a stiletto heel. She pulled together her look with a burgundy headband and a woven box bag from high-street retailer Zara ($59.90 on Zara.com).

A closer look at Princess Beatrice’s pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The princesses were joined by cousin Prince Harry, who looked dapper in a waistcoat, gray striped trousers and black Oxfords. Meanwhile, the queen looked spring-ready in a pale pink floral dress and matching coat, topping off her look with a festive hat. On her feet, the 93-year-old monarch sported black low-heeled pumps with gold detailing.

(L-R): Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and Prince Harry. CREDIT: Shutterstock

