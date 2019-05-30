Sign up for our newsletter today!

Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice Show Off Spring Style in Chic Dresses & Stilettos at Queen Elizabeth’s Garden Party

By Ella Chochrek
Princess eugenie, beatrice, celebrity style, buckingham palace
Princesses Eugenie (L) and Beatrice.
Queen Elizabeth II celebrated the warmer weather with a festive garden party at Buckingham Palace in London yesterday — and her nieces Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice were chic for the occasion.

princess eugenie, wrap dress, sandro, celebrity style, valentino rockstud pumps, garden party, queen elizabeth ii, princess beatrice, the vampires wife dress, black pumps, british royals
Princess Beatrice (L) and Princess Eugenie at Queen Elizabeth II’s garden party.
Eugenie turned heads in a Sandro 2-in-1 wrap dress that had a smooth, satinlike bodice and an airy, accordion-pleated skirt. The dress can be purchased at Nordstrom.com now for $425.

princess eugenie, wrap dress, sandro, celebrity style, valentino rockstud pumps, garden party, queen elizabeth ii
Princess Eugenie mingling at Queen Elizabeth II’s garden party on May 29.
For shoes, the 29-year-old went with her go-to Valentino Rockstud pumps, which boast a slender stiletto heel and a pointed silhouette. Nordstrom has them in stock for $825. The newlywed pulled together her look with a whimsical headband.

princess eugenie, wrap dress, sandro, celebrity style, valentino rockstud pumps, garden party, queen elizabeth ii
A close-up look at Princess Eugenie’s heels.
Meanwhile, Beatrice was stylish in a floral frock with three-quarters sleeves and ruffle detailing from The Vampire’s Wife. The silk-charmeuse midi dress costs $1,664 and can be bought on Matchesfashion.com.

princess beatrice, queen elizabeth ii garden party, buckingham palace, may 2019, the vampires wife dress, black pumps, headband
Princess Beatrice smiles at the queen’s garden party on May 29.
For footwear, the 30-year-old reached for suede black pumps with a pointed toe and a stiletto heel. She pulled together her look with a burgundy headband and a woven box bag from high-street retailer Zara ($59.90 on Zara.com).

princess beatrice, queen elizabeth ii garden party, buckingham palace, may 2019, the vampires wife dress, black pumps, headband
A closer look at Princess Beatrice’s pumps.
The princesses were joined by cousin Prince Harry, who looked dapper in a waistcoat, gray striped trousers and black Oxfords. Meanwhile, the queen looked spring-ready in a pale pink floral dress and matching coat, topping off her look with a festive hat. On her feet, the 93-year-old monarch sported black low-heeled pumps with gold detailing.

Queen Elizabeth II (bottom), Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie (top left) and Princess Beatrice during a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London.Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, London, UK - 29 May 2019
(L-R): Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and Prince Harry.
Below, see celebrities wearing work boots.

