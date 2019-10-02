5 of Princess Diana’s Favorite Trends Are Coming Back in Style

More than two decades after her untimely death, Princess Diana continues to have a cultural impact.

Not only did her tireless humanitarian efforts create change in the world (and inspire similar dedication from her sons, William and Harry), but the beloved princess also remains an enduring style icon.

Whether it was her effortless jeans-and-blazer combos or her unabashed experimentation with new trends like pearls and sheath dresses, Diana was ahead of her time with her fashion choices. And it appears she even predicted today’s hottest trends. Some of her favorite looks are now being sported by fashion influencers, popping up on runways and were even re-created recently in the pages of Vogue.

It comes as little surprise, then, that new research from e-tailer Lyst has revealed that Diana is still the most powerful fashion tastemaker of the British royal family, outranking both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton.

Below, here are a few of the Princess Diana-approved looks that are having a resurgence now and are set to dominate in seasons ahead.

Dad Sneakers + Biker Shorts

Dad sneakers and biker shorts were all over Instagram feeds this summer — and chunky kicks, in particular, don’t seem to be going anywhere. Take the lead from Princess Di and sport the combo with an oversized sweater and tall socks while the weather still permits.

Princess Diana, 1996. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Polka Dots

For her spring ’20 collection, Tory Burch showcased a range of Diana-inspired silhouettes and prints, including polka-dots. The designer applied the classic pattern to kitten heels, though Diana was spotted wearing spots on everything from dresses to hats for a range of occasions.

Princess Diana in polka dots during her royal tour visit to Australia in 1983. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kitten Heels

Speaking of kitten heels, expect these to be huge for fall, thanks to designers like Christian Dior, Erdem and Paco Rabanne. The low-heeled style was undeniably a Princess Diana staple in the form of slingback pumps and sandaled options.

Princess Diana in 1997 wearing powder blue slingback kitten heels with a matching dress and clutch. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Cowboy Boots

In line with current Western trends, cowboy boots have earned a top spot on fall wish lists. Diana often turned to the style for off-duty events, such as dropping her boys off at school. And even beyond the unexpected nature of the boot itself, the apparel she chose was surprising as well: lightwash jeans, slouchy sweaters and baseball caps.

Princess Diana in cowboy boots and a baseball cap dropping off her kids at school. CREDIT: Alex Lentati/Shutterstock

Hot Pink

The Princess of Wales had an affinity for bright colors; in fact, her favorite color was reportedly pink, and she was often spotted in bright versions of it. Neon variations of the hue cropped up everywhere during the spring ’20 shows at Paris Fashion Week, but the bold color is even great to wear in the upcoming months to break up the gloomy tones of winter.

