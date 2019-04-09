A Look Back at Princess Diana’s Postpartum Style

Once the most-photographed woman in the world, Princess Diana was an undeniable style icon — and she didn’t take a break after giving birth to her two sons.

On the day of Prince William’s birth in June 1982, the royal stepped out of St. Mary’s Hospital in London clad in a flowing polka dot dress with bow detailing at the neckline. Underneath the dress, the Brit sported white stockings and burgundy, bow-adorned flats.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana leaving Saint Mary’s Hospital after the birth of son Prince William in June 1982. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Following the birth of her second son, Prince Harry, in September 1984, Princess Diana went with another eye-catching look. The humanitarian was chic in a red coatdress and matching red heels as she posed with the newborn and husband Prince Charles on the hospital steps.

Princess Diana wears a red coat-dress and heels with Prince Charles after the birth of Prince Harry in 1984. CREDIT: Shutterstock

All three of Prince William’s kids — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — were born at St. Mary’s. Though it’s become somewhat of a royal tradition for royal ladies to give birth there, Princess Diana was considered a trailblazer for giving birth in a hospital. She was the first British royal woman to pass on home birth at Kensington Palace, demanding that her kids be birthed in a modern hospital.

Kate Middleton has followed in Princess Di’s footsteps for the births of her three kids — posing for a sweet photo on the steps of St. Mary’s after giving birth. But Meghan Markle reportedly plans to skip the tradition.

