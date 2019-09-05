Princess Charlotte Looks So Cute in Her Uniform for First Day of School

Dressing for the day has never been so easy.

Princess Charlotte, who turned 4 in May, looked cute as can be for her first day at South London’s Thomas’s Battersea, where she’ll be attending school alongside her 6-year-old brother Prince George.

Princess Charlotte arrives for her first day of school wearing a uniform with regulation shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at Princess Charlotte’s shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The new uniform includes a blue pinafore dress worn with a white blouse, navy cardigan with red stripes, regulation black shoes and white socks. The shoes are black Mary Janes with a buckle at the ankle.

Thomas’s Battersea has strict uniform regulations, which include not only the day-to-day outfits sported by the young royals, but also outfits for gym classes and ballet.

For gym, students wear a T-shirt with either navy sweatpants or shorts; they can throw on a sweatshirt with the school’s name on the front in cooler months.

The girls’ ballet outfits consist of a sports uniform teamed with pink ballet shoes and matching socks.

Prince George’s adorable uniform is similar to his sister’s, including a navy V-neck sweater emblazoned with the school’s crest, a light blue button-down shirt and a pair of navy shorts. Classic leather loafers complete his schoolboy look.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte on their first day of school. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While the kids were suited up in uniform, Middleton used the school run as an opportunity to show off her chic style sensibility. The Brit wore a floral Michael Kors dress and navy pumps.

Kate Middle and Prince William accompany Princess Charlotte for her first day at her new school already attended by Prince George. CREDIT: Shutterstock

