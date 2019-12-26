Sign up for our newsletter today!

Princess Charlotte and Prince George Steal the Show in the Cutest Outfits on Christmas Day

When it comes to the British royal family, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle seem to get most of the attention — at least, until the Cambridge kids are involved.

For the first time, Kate and Prince William were joined for Christmas Day church services in Norfolk, U.K. by their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and the adorable kids stole the show from their parents.

Prince George , princess charlotte, Catherine Duchess of CambridgeChristmas Day church service, Sandringham, Norfolk, UK - 25 Dec 2019
Prince George and Princess Charlotte attend Christmas Day church services in Norfolk, U.K.
Charlotte looked cute as a button in a forest green, silver-buttoned coat worn over a blue dress and opaque black tights. The 4-year-old completed her festive look with black Mary-Jane flats.

Princess Charlotte, green coat, black tights, black mary janes, Christmas Day church service, Sandringham, Norfolk, UK - 25 Dec 2019
Princess Charlotte arrives at Christmas Day church services.
Meanwhile, George, 6, wore a dark suit with a sweater, button-down shirt and necktie underneath. The prince chose black loafers to finish his sophisticated outfit.

Prince George, suit, black loafers, tie, Christmas Day church service, Sandringham, Norfolk, UK - 25 Dec 2019
Prince George arrives at Christmas Day church services.
The kids were the mini-mes of their parents, who opted for similar ensembles. William sported a dark suit, while Kate stepped out in a gray Catherine Walker coat layered over a green Michael Kors dress. Forest green Emmy London accessories completed the duchess’ look.

Catherine Duchess of Cambridge Princess Charlotte Prince William Prince GeorgeChristmas Day church service, Sandringham, Norfolk, UK - 25 Dec 2019
(L-R): Kate Middleton, Prince William and Prince George arrive at Christmas Day church services in Sandringham, Norfolk, U.K.
This marked George and Charlotte’s first time attending church services alongside their parents. The youngest Cambridge kid, 1-year-old Prince Louis, was not present, likely due to his young age. Meghan, Prince Harry and their son, Archie, were also not there.

Click through the gallery for more of Prince George’s fashion.

