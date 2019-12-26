Princess Charlotte and Prince George Steal the Show in the Cutest Outfits on Christmas Day

When it comes to the British royal family, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle seem to get most of the attention — at least, until the Cambridge kids are involved.

For the first time, Kate and Prince William were joined for Christmas Day church services in Norfolk, U.K. by their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and the adorable kids stole the show from their parents.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte attend Christmas Day church services in Norfolk, U.K. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Charlotte looked cute as a button in a forest green, silver-buttoned coat worn over a blue dress and opaque black tights. The 4-year-old completed her festive look with black Mary-Jane flats.

Princess Charlotte arrives at Christmas Day church services. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, George, 6, wore a dark suit with a sweater, button-down shirt and necktie underneath. The prince chose black loafers to finish his sophisticated outfit.

Prince George arrives at Christmas Day church services. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The kids were the mini-mes of their parents, who opted for similar ensembles. William sported a dark suit, while Kate stepped out in a gray Catherine Walker coat layered over a green Michael Kors dress. Forest green Emmy London accessories completed the duchess’ look.

(L-R): Kate Middleton, Prince William and Prince George arrive at Christmas Day church services in Sandringham, Norfolk, U.K. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

This marked George and Charlotte’s first time attending church services alongside their parents. The youngest Cambridge kid, 1-year-old Prince Louis, was not present, likely due to his young age. Meghan, Prince Harry and their son, Archie, were also not there.

