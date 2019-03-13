Princess Beatrice Makes First Public Appearance With Boyfriend Wearing $9,350 Alaïa Dress

Kate Middleton isn’t the only royal that stepped out for a glamorous evening at the National Portrait Gallery Gala in London last night.

Princess Beatrice of York was also on hand, attending the event with her boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The couple have reportedly been dating since last September but have known each other for years through family. The 30-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson chose a burgundy velvet dress featuring a fitted bodice and flared midi skirt with tiered ruffles. The Alaïa frock, which she cinched at the waist with a red belt, retails for $9,350.

Princess Beatrice steps out in an Alaia dress and navy crushed velvet pumps with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The princess chose a pair of navy blue crushed velvet pumps with a round closed toe and an ankle-strap silhouette to go with her dress. She further accessorized with two bracelets and a black croc-embossed clutch bag. Meanwhile, Mozzi looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo complete with a bow tie and black patent leather shoes for the occasion.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi arrive at the National Portrait Gallery Gala in London Tuesday night. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Others that attended the National Portrait Gallery Gala include David and Victoria Beckham, Kate Moss, Jourdan Dunn, Liam Payne and Christian Louboutin.

A close-up look at Princess Beatrice’s chunky navy blue crushed velvet pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

