Sign up for our newsletter today!

Prince William Plays Cricket in Sold-Out Nikes During Pakistan Tour

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
lahore, pakistan, prince william, duke of cambridge, royal family, cricket, nike sneakers
Prince William playing cricket in Lahore, Pakistan.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Today, on the third leg of the royal tour of Pakistan, Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived in Lahore and made a few stops, including one to the National Cricket Academy.

As Kate switched from J.Crew heels to Hampton Canvas sneakers to play a game of cricket with students, Prince William also changed his look. For the match, Prince William swapped his desert boots for a pair of Nike Internationalist sneakers in navy with a yellow swoosh and white sole.

lahore, pakistan, prince william, duke of cambridge, royal family, cricket, nike sneakers
Prince William plays a game of cricket at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore, Pakistan.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
lahore, pakistan, prince william, duke of cambridge, royal family, cricket, nike sneakers
A closer view of Prince William’s Nike sneakers.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The court blue and yellow colorway was released in 2017 for $100 but is now sold out; other customizable colorways of the style retail for $110.

Earlier today when they arrived, the Duke of Cambridge wore navy suede desert boots with white laces.

Kate Middleton arrives in Lahore Pakistan wearing a shalwar kameez by Gul Ahmed a shawl by Maheem Khan, pumps by J.Crew and carrying a bag by Mulberry England.
Prince William and Kate Middleton arrive in Lahore, Pakistan.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
lahore, pakistan, prince william, duke of cambridge, royal family, cricket, nike sneakers
A closer look at Prince William’s desert boots.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

For the match, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a white Gul Ahmed-designed “shalwar kameez” tunic and trousers set (the national dress of Pakistan) and $37 sneakers by British label Hampton Canvas.

trotters sneakers, lahore, pakistan, kate middtleton, duchess of cambridge, duchess, all white, cricket, gul ahmed, maheem khan
Kate Middleton plays cricket wearing Hampton Canvas sneakers when she visits the National Cricket Academy in Lahore, Pakistan.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more of Kate Middleton’s royal tour style. 

Want more?

Kate Middleton Broke a Major Tradition with This Outfit She Wore in Lahore

Kate Middleton Wears Traditional Pakistani Feathered Hat and Recycles These Royal Favorite Boots.

Kate Middleton Wore These Bargain $30 Heels in Pakistan

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad