Prince William Plays Cricket in Sold-Out Nikes During Pakistan Tour

Today, on the third leg of the royal tour of Pakistan, Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived in Lahore and made a few stops, including one to the National Cricket Academy.

As Kate switched from J.Crew heels to Hampton Canvas sneakers to play a game of cricket with students, Prince William also changed his look. For the match, Prince William swapped his desert boots for a pair of Nike Internationalist sneakers in navy with a yellow swoosh and white sole.

Prince William plays a game of cricket at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore, Pakistan. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer view of Prince William’s Nike sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The court blue and yellow colorway was released in 2017 for $100 but is now sold out; other customizable colorways of the style retail for $110.

Earlier today when they arrived, the Duke of Cambridge wore navy suede desert boots with white laces.

Prince William and Kate Middleton arrive in Lahore, Pakistan. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Prince William’s desert boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For the match, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a white Gul Ahmed-designed “shalwar kameez” tunic and trousers set (the national dress of Pakistan) and $37 sneakers by British label Hampton Canvas.

Kate Middleton plays cricket wearing Hampton Canvas sneakers when she visits the National Cricket Academy in Lahore, Pakistan. CREDIT: Shutterstock

