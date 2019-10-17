Prince William Plays Cricket in Sold-Out Nikes During Pakistan Tour

Today, on the third leg of the royal tour of Pakistan, Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived in Lahore and made a few stops, including one to the National Cricket Academy.
As Kate switched from J.Crew heels to Hampton Canvas sneakers to play a game of cricket with students, Prince William also changed his look. For the match, Prince William swapped his desert boots for a pair of Nike Internationalist sneakers in navy with a yellow swoosh and white sole.
The court blue and yellow colorway was released in 2017 for $100 but is now sold out; other customizable colorways of the style retail for $110.
Earlier today when they arrived, the Duke of Cambridge wore navy suede desert boots with white laces.
For the match, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a white Gul Ahmed-designed “shalwar kameez” tunic and trousers set (the national dress of Pakistan) and $37 sneakers by British label Hampton Canvas.
Click through the gallery to see more of Kate Middleton’s royal tour style.
Want more?
Kate Middleton Broke a Major Tradition with This Outfit She Wore in Lahore
Kate Middleton Wears Traditional Pakistani Feathered Hat and Recycles These Royal Favorite Boots.
Kate Middleton Wore These Bargain $30 Heels in Pakistan