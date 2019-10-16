Prince William’s Festive Dress and Slippers Steal the Style Spotlight From Kate Middleton in Pakistan

Kate Middleton isn’t the only one who gets to have a moment in the style spotlight. Prince William let the light shine on him today on the second leg of their five-day tour of Pakistan.

They arrived in eye-catching green outfits for a cultural reception in Islamabad. Middleton had on a sequined gown by Jenny Packham with metallic Jimmy Choo Mimi sandals ($875 on the brand’s site).

Prince William wears Naushemian’s “sherwani” dress with Arthur Sleep slippers and Kate Middleton wears a Jenny Peckham dress with Jimmy Choo sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For William, his usual tux was left in the closet along with his Oxfords. He matched his wife’s color palette with festive flair, choosing Pakistan-based formalwear label Naushemian’s “sherwani” dress — a coatlike garment he wore over a tunic with loose trousers.

Prince William wears Arthur Sleep slippers in Pakistan. CREDIT: Shutterstock

His shoes, however, were British. The Duke of Cambridge had on black evening slippers by Arthur Sleep, a men’s and women’s luxury footwear label that has produced handmade shoes in London for more than 500 years. Prices range under $400 for many of the styles available on its website.

The royal couple celebrated the country’s music and culture at the event as they highlighted the United Kingdom’s relationship with the host country.

