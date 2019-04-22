Kate Middleton Shares the Cutest Photos of Prince Louis Before His 1st Birthday

Prince Louis is turning 1 years old tomorrow — and Kate Middleton is letting fans in on the celebration through the release of three sweet, never-before-seen photos of her youngest boy.

It has become something of a tradition for Middleton and husband Prince Williams to share images of their kids to mark important milestones, such as their birthdays or first days of school. The Duchess of Cambridge is the photographer of the snaps, giving them even more of an intimate touch.

Prince Louis in a sweet photo snapped by his mom in April 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

In two of the latest shots, Prince Louis looks adorable in a wooly red jumper and navy corduroy pants. A white collared shirt with blue trim just pokes out from beneath his sweater. The snaps were taken this month at the family’s Norfolk home in England.

For a third portrait, the infant is cute as can be in a knit blue sweater with a dog embroidered in the middle.

Prince Louis poses in a dog sweater. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Prince Louis is the youngest of the duke and duchess’ three children. His older siblings are Prince George, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 3.

While Prince Louis’ footwear was not visible in the newest photos, Middleton has several go-to kids’ shoe brands. Favorites include Crocs, Early Days, Emu Australia and Start-rite.

The British royal family is set to receive its newest addition any day now, as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are due to welcome their first baby this spring.

Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, toddler Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George. CREDIT: Matt Porteous/Shutterstock

