Sign up for our newsletter today!

Prince Harry Is Loving These Suede Chukkas for Africa Tour

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Prince Harry
Prince Harry Baby Album
Prince Harry Baby Album
Prince Harry Baby Album
Prince Harry Baby Album
View Gallery 25 Images

As Meghan Markle tends to baby Archie, Prince Harry has made several solo appearances on their Africa tour — and he’s worn the same shoes for multiple outings.

The shoes in question are a pair of tan, suede chukkas. They appear to be Cole Haan’s Paul, a silhouette that has been in the Duke of Sussex’s wardrobe for several years.

In Lilongwe, Malawi today, Harry teamed the shoes with a gray button-down shirt and charcoal-colored pants as he sang alongside a children’s choir.

Britain's Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex (2-R) speaks to students during a visit to the Nalikule College of Education to learn about the CAMA network and how it is supporting young women, in Lilongwe, Malawi, 29 September 2019. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on a 10-day tour of southern Africa.Duke and Duchess of Sussex Royal tour of southern Africa, Lilongwe, Malawi - 29 Sep 2019
Prince Harry with choir members at a school in Malawi Sept. 29.
CREDIT: DOMINIC LIPINSKI/Shutterstock

The royal also sported the shoes on Sept. 27, wearing a tan button-down and what appeared to be the same, slim-cut pants as he visited Angola.

Prince Harry, chukka boots, celebrity style, meets Barnaby Jose Mar, 6, as he visits the Princess Diana Orthopaedic Centre in Huambo, Angola 27 September 2019. His Royal Highness will visit to see the work of landmine clearance charity the Halo Trust. The Duke and Meghan Duchess of Sussex are on an official visit to South Africa.Duke and Duchess of Sussex Royal tour of Angola, Dirico - 27 Sep 2019
Prince Harry meets Barnaby Jose Mar, 6, as he visits the Princess Diana Orthopaedic Centre in Huambo, Angola on Sept. 27.
CREDIT: DOMINIC LIPINSKI/Shutterstock

The boots were Harry’s choice the day before, too, teamed with an olive-colored long-sleeved shirt and gray pants as he visited with kids in Botswana.

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (L) gives a high five to a child as he joins school children in a tree planting event in Chobe National Park, Kasane, Botswana, 26 September 2019. Chobe National Park is home to Africa?s largest elephant population (more than 17,000) and comprises more than 10,000 km2 of rich ecosystems, diverse landscapes and an abundance of wildlife and birdlife who depend on the Chobe River as a critical source of water. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on an official visit to Africa.Duke and Duchess of Sussex on royal tour of Africa, Kasane, Botswana - 26 Sep 2019
Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (L) with a child in Botswana on Sept. 26.
CREDIT: DOMINIC LIPINSKI/Shutterstock

Aside from spending time with little Archie, Markle’s had a full calendar of private events. On Sept. 28, the duchess hosted a private breakfast for South African activists in Cape Town. While only a few photos from the event were revealed, Markle’s outfit — a black tank top and a striped J.Crew skirt — was on display in one shot. The striped midi skirt is available to shop on Jcrew.com; it retails for $128.

meghan markle, j.crew skirt, tank top, South Africa , striped skirt, STRICT EMBARGO: 0001, SUNDAY 29 SEPTEMBER 2019Mandatory Credit: Photo by @SussexRoyal/Shutterstock (10429132b)Meghan Duchess of Sussex (Centre) invited a group of South African women leaders including Sophia Williams-De Bruyn, Dr. Mamphela Ramphele, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, Lindiwe Mazibuko, Judy Sikuza, Mbali Ntuli, Siviwe Gwarube, Nompendulo Mkatshwa and Sonja De Bruyn Sebotsa, to join her in Cape Town, to better understand the roles they play - and have played - for their country and their communities.Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit to Africa - 28 Sep 2019Each of the women were from different generations, different political parties, different backgrounds, and different regions, yet each had a common purpose and drive for gender equality and women’s empowerment. During their time together, the women were able to share the struggles they have faced, their action plan for the future, and the root cause and accompanying feeling of the issue at hand.
Meghan Markle with activists in Cape Town, South Africa wearing a J.Crew skirt.
CREDIT: @SussexRoyal/Shutterstock

Markle and Archie departed Cape Town for Johannesburg yesterday.

Flip through the gallery to see Prince Harry over the years.

Want more?

These Meghan Markle-Approved Flats Just Got a Leather Update for Fall

Meghan Markle Wears Braided Flats & Denim on the Beach in South Africa

Meghan Markle Dresses Baby Archie in $19 H&M Outfit That Comes With a Special Message

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad