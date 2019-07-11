Twitter Rips Prince Harry for Wearing ‘Scruffy’ Shoes at His Son’s Christening

When you’re a royal, every fashion choice gets scrutinized — and Prince Harry’s latest shoe choice has some observers less than impressed.

The 34-year-old celebrated a major milestone over the weekend: the christening of his son, Archie. For the big occasion, the prince showed off his summer style in a tan suit and brown shoes with navy lacing.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with baby Archie at the boy’s christening. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Prince Harry’s footwear. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Some eagle-eyed Twitter users noticed that Harry’s shoes looked awfully familiar. The royal has been spotted in the same pair several times in the past year, going back at least to an October 2018 trip to Sussex alongside wife Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Sussex, England. CREDIT: Shutterstock

“Is this the exact same suit and suede shoes he wore when he showed the world his son?” inquired one tweeter, correctly noting that the prince wore the same shoes when he and Markle introduced Archie for the first time.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry introduce their son to the world. CREDIT: Shutterstock

“Does Harry OWN another pair of shoes and laces? Quite scruffy for his first child’s christening?” another critic quipped.

Other netizens felt the look, which was a bit more casual than those sported by brother Prince William and father Prince Charles, was inappropriate for the special day.

“Charles and William appropriately dressed in dark suits. Harry looks the usual mess – inappropriate light suit paired with brown suede scuffed shoes and black socks??” wrote one Twitter user.

“Harry’s shoes are an utter disgrace they look like his gardening shoes,” another netizen quipped.

One thing’s for certain: Prince Harry has a favorite pair of shoes. He’s not the only one in the royal family to repeat items, as Kate Middleton often rewears pieces.

