Prince Harry Gets the Cutest Custom Onesie From Princess Magriet of the Netherlands

By Ella Chochrek
Prince Harry as he arrives in The Hague to launch Invictus Games HollandPrince Harry visit to The Hague, Netherlands - 09 May 2019
Prince Harry
CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Prince Harry is in the Netherlands for his first solo engagement since the birth of son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor — and he got the most adorable gift for the new baby.

Launching Invictus Games Holland — the latest outgrowth of an international adaptive sport competition he founded in 2014 — the prince was spotted in the Hague on Thursday alongside Danish Princess Magriet.

Princess Margriet and Prince Harry as he arrives in The Hague to launch Invictus Games HollandPrince Harry visit to The Hague, Netherlands - 09 May 2019
Princess Margriet and Prince Harry walking together in the Hague.
CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

He looked stylish in a pale blue linen blazer, a white button-down shirt, slim-fitting navy pants and brown lace-up shoes. Meanwhile, Princess Magriet sported a blue and white snake-print skirt-suit with pointy-toed pumps on a conical heel. She accessorized with statement earrings and a handbag that matched her shoes.

During the presentation, Magriet gifted the Duke of Sussex with a pint-size Invictus Games onesie customized for his son — and he had the most excited reaction.

Prince Harry, onesie, baby sussex, son archie, invictus games, Princess Margriet presents Prince Harry with a babygrow for his new son during the Invictus Games presentationPrince Harry visit to The Hague, Netherlands - 09 May 2019
Princess Margriet presents Prince Harry with a teensy onesie for his new baby.
CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Prince Harry, invictus games onesie, baby sussex, archie, is given a babygrow for his new son during the Invictus Games presentationPrince Harry visit to The Hague, Netherlands - 09 May 2019
Prince Harry poses with a custom onesie gifted to him for his new son.
CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Little Archie was born on Monday and introduced to the world on Wednesday. After skipping the traditional photo-op in front of the Lindo Wing at London’s St. Mary’s Hospital, Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle posed for images with their son at Windsor Castle. The duchess looked stylish in a white midi dress for the occasion, teaming it with her go-to Manolo Blahnik BB heels.

meghan markle, Manolo Blahnik bb pumps, prince harry, baby sussex
Meghan Markle wears Manolo Blahnik BB pumps with Prince Harry to introduce their new son to the world.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Baby Sussex is the first child for Prince Harry and Markle. The couple married last May.

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

