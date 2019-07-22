Prince George’s Adorable Casual Shoe Style

Prince George may be young, but when it comes to style, he clearly has taken after his fashionable mother, Kate Middleton.

Like the rest of the British royals, Prince George generally suits up in more formal attire for his public appearances. But sometimes, the prince — who turns 6 today — will opt for casual looks instead.

Trotters is one of the tot’s go-to brands. The British children’s wear company offers affordably priced wares, with styles ranging between $16-$80. At the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day in Wokingham, England July 10, Prince George wore the brand’s laceless canvas sneaker, the Plum, in navy; the style retails for $34.

Prince George in Trotters Hampton canvas Plum shoes and Princess Charlotte in John Lewis & Partners Isla sandals. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

When he was a little younger, the royal’s casual go-to was Trotters’ $28 Nantucket style, which boasts a traditional T-bar silhouette with a natural rubber sole.

Kate Middleton wearing L.K. Bennett Heels with Prince George in Trotters. CREDIT: Shutterstock

In 2015, the future monarch tried out Crocs’ famous rubber clogs, trying out a navy pair with a classic racing stripe down the side. The pint-sized style is available on the brand’s website for $30.

Prince George sports Crocs clogs at a 2015 charity polo match. CREDIT: Shutterstock

As a child growing up in the rainy U.K., it’s no surprise that Prince George has also slipped into Hunter rain boots. In a family photo that adorned the royals’ Christmas card, George wears the brand’s classic wellies with an olive-colored sweater and jeans.

Prince William and Kate Middleton with their children: Prince Louis (L), Princess Charlotte and Prince George, pose for their family Christmas card. CREDIT: Matt Porteous/Shutterstock

