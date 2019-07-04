From the Archives: Presidential Kids’ Street Style Through the Years

There’s no place to grow up quite like the White House.

Undoubtedly, growing up as a presidential kid comes with its perks — chances to meet celebrities, access to the coolest events, etc. — but it also means having your childhood or adolescence broadcast for the world to see.

Over the years, there haven’t been too many presidents who’ve taken over while their children still live with them (although both current president Donald Trump and his predecessor Barack Obama both fall into the category).

Trump has four adult children, with his youngest son, Barron, aged 13. The first son often dresses like a mini version of his dad in a suit with leather dress shoes, and he loves his New Balance sneakers when he’s traveling with his parents to their Mar-A-Lago estate in Florida.

The Obama girls, Sasha and Malia, began living at the White House when they were 7 and 10, respectively. Sasha was the youngest kid to reside at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue since John F. Kennedy Jr. in the 1960s.

When the girls were attending official appearances, they wore cute ballet flats in the early years — swapping them out in favor of heels as they became older. For school and on the White House lawn, more casual styles like sneakers tended to be their go-tos.

Before Malia and Sasha, the last president to have kids in the house was Chelsea Clinton, 13 at the time of her dad’s inauguration. The first daughter wore major ’90s trends like dad shoes, tie-dye and lightwash denim — all of which are back in style.

While the recent kids have had certifiable chops, the Kennedys are practically American royalty, and have in long been something of the gold standard up to which all other American first families are held. Caroline and John Jr., both toddlers at the time of their dad’s presidency, often sported classic looks, with shiny leather shoes as their go-to footwear.

Flip through the gallery to see more presidents’ kids’ style.

