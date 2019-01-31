Sign up for our newsletter today!

Celebrities Are Braving the Polar Vortex in Style

By Ella Chochrek
ailey Baldwin and Serena Williams
Hailey Baldwin (L) and Serena Williams battling the New York chill.
Cold weather has forced Americans across the Midwest and Northeast indoors, but celebrities aren’t letting the frigid temperatures get in the way of their style.

Serena Williams made an appearance on

“Good Morning America” today while clad in a cute, wintry look. The tennis star sported a white jacket over leggings as she maneuvered through the New York streets. With snow on the ground, she opted for a weather-appropriate shoe style, selecting black sheepskin Ugg booties with button detailing.

Serena Williams, ugg, boots, nyc, polar vortex, january 2019
Serena Williams
Serena Williams, boots
A close-up of Serena Williams’ black booties.
Sarah Jessica Parker also wasn’t one to let the chill get in her way. The actress-turned-shoe-designer stepped out in New York to her showroom to help fit customers in her SJP Collection designs.

Sarah Jessica Parker, nyc, boots, high heels, dress, jacket, winter
Sarah Jessica Parker
Parker was clad in a black and white patterned dress and a cream-colored coat. She completed her look with beige booties, selecting a slouchy style with a chunky heel.

Sarah Jessica Parker, booties, celebrity style, new york, winter, polar vortex
A closer look at Sarah Jessica Parker’s booties.
Visiting Build Studios in New York yesterday, Nicole Scherzinger chose a weather-defiant ensemble. The ex-Pussycat Doll hit the streets in a knee-length brown leather dress by Mimi Plange, which she wore underneath a Gretel Zanotti wool coat. While snowfall came during Scherzinger’s Build Studios visit, she still sported heels, choosing white booties with a stiletto heel.

Nicole Scherzinger, celebrity style, street style, build studio, new york, polar vortex
Nicole Scherzinger
Nicole Scherzinger, boots, high heels, snow, celebrity style, 2019
A detail shot of Nicole Scherzinger’s booties.
Elsewhere, Hailey Baldwin took to the city streets yesterday in a grandma-inspired look perfect for battling the cold. The “Drop the Mic” host bundled up in a Chloé cashmere set and a double-breasted check-print Margiela coat. For footwear, she selected Acne Studios sneakers with Velcro straps and a thick rubber sole, perfect for walking in poor weather conditions.

hailey baldwin, acne studios spring 2019 Steffey leather sneakers
Hailey Baldwin
hailey baldwin, acne studios Steffey leather sneakers
A close-up look at Hailey Baldwin’s Acne Studios shoes.
