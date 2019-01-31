Celebrities Are Braving the Polar Vortex in Style

Cold weather has forced Americans across the Midwest and Northeast indoors, but celebrities aren’t letting the frigid temperatures get in the way of their style.
Serena Williams made an appearance on“Good Morning America” today while clad in a cute, wintry look. The tennis star sported a white jacket over leggings as she maneuvered through the New York streets. With snow on the ground, she opted for a weather-appropriate shoe style, selecting black sheepskin Ugg booties with button detailing.
Sarah Jessica Parker also wasn’t one to let the chill get in her way. The actress-turned-shoe-designer stepped out in New York to her showroom to help fit customers in her SJP Collection designs.
Parker was clad in a black and white patterned dress and a cream-colored coat. She completed her look with beige booties, selecting a slouchy style with a chunky heel.
Visiting Build Studios in New York yesterday, Nicole Scherzinger chose a weather-defiant ensemble. The ex-Pussycat Doll hit the streets in a knee-length brown leather dress by Mimi Plange, which she wore underneath a Gretel Zanotti wool coat. While snowfall came during Scherzinger’s Build Studios visit, she still sported heels, choosing white booties with a stiletto heel.
Elsewhere, Hailey Baldwin took to the city streets yesterday in a grandma-inspired look perfect for battling the cold. The “Drop the Mic” host bundled up in a Chloé cashmere set and a double-breasted check-print Margiela coat. For footwear, she selected Acne Studios sneakers with Velcro straps and a thick rubber sole, perfect for walking in poor weather conditions.
