Celebrities Are Braving the Polar Vortex in Style

Cold weather has forced Americans across the Midwest and Northeast indoors, but celebrities aren’t letting the frigid temperatures get in the way of their style.

Serena Williams made an appearance on

Serena Williams CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up of Serena Williams’ black booties. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Sarah Jessica Parker also wasn’t one to let the chill get in her way. The actress-turned-shoe-designer stepped out in New York to her showroom to help fit customers in her SJP Collection designs.

Sarah Jessica Parker CREDIT: Splash News

Parker was clad in a black and white patterned dress and a cream-colored coat. She completed her look with beige booties, selecting a slouchy style with a chunky heel.

A closer look at Sarah Jessica Parker’s booties. CREDIT: Splash News

Visiting Build Studios in New York yesterday, Nicole Scherzinger chose a weather-defiant ensemble. The ex-Pussycat Doll hit the streets in a knee-length brown leather dress by Mimi Plange, which she wore underneath a Gretel Zanotti wool coat. While snowfall came during Scherzinger’s Build Studios visit, she still sported heels, choosing white booties with a stiletto heel.

Nicole Scherzinger CREDIT: Shutterstock

A detail shot of Nicole Scherzinger’s booties. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Hailey Baldwin took to the city streets yesterday in a grandma-inspired look perfect for battling the cold. The “Drop the Mic” host bundled up in a Chloé cashmere set and a double-breasted check-print Margiela coat. For footwear, she selected Acne Studios sneakers with Velcro straps and a thick rubber sole, perfect for walking in poor weather conditions.

Hailey Baldwin CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up look at Hailey Baldwin’s Acne Studios shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

