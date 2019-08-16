These Stars Got a Head Start on Fall’s Big Platform Shoe Trend

Platform shoes are back in a big way for fall ’19 — and lots of A-listers already got a start on the trend.

The trend is wide-reaching, and stars have tested out all sorts of platforms — from boots to sandals to pumps. The ultra-tall shoes have appeared on both streets and the red carpet.

Britney Spears gave the trend a go for her first red carpet of the year, the Los Angeles premiere of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” in July. The pop star wore a red frock by Nookie with strappy black platform sandals.

Britney Spears in a Nookie dress and platform sandals. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Lena Dunhan opted for similar black platform sandals on the red carpet at the London premiere of the same film. The “Girls” star teamed her Jimmy Choo heels with a feathered, sequined gown by 16Arlington.

Lena Dunham at the “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood” premiere in London. CREDIT: Joel C Ryan/Shutterstock

Ava Max tried platforms with sky-high, Lady Gaga-esque proportions for an August appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel.” Max teamed her soaring silver boots with a shiny blue jacket and a Saint Laurent handbag.

Ava Max arriving at Jimmy Kimmel. CREDIT: Splash News

Another more inventive take on the platform came courtesy of Tessa Thompson. The actress opted for brogues with the extra height at the MTV Movie & TV Awards in L.A. this June. She paired the menswear-inspired shoes with a silver Thom Browne blazer dress.

Tessa Thompson wearing Thom Browne at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Flip through the gallery to see more celebrities in platform shoes, including Gabrielle Union and Sofia Vergara.

Watch the video below to see Iris Apfel weigh in on shoe trends.

Want more?

Why a Lady Gaga-Like Platform Heel Will Be the Female Empowerment Pump for Fall

10 Times the Platform Shoe Changed the World for Women

8 Summer 2019 Sandal Trends You Need to Know Now