Emma Watson, Kristen Stewart & More Reimagine Romantic Looks Inspired by ‘Romeo & Juliet’ in New Pirelli Calendar

Shakespeare fans will love this year’s Pirelli calendar.

For 2020, the Italian tire brand played off “Romeo & Juliet.” Photographer Paolo Roversi challenged nine famous women to provide their own take on the iconic Shakespearian protagonist.

Emma Watson on set at Pirelli. CREDIT: Alessandro Scotti

This year’s cast is star-filled as ever, with the spotlight on actresses and singers whol come from across the globe.

The muses include: British actresses Claire Foy, Emma Watson and Mia Goth, American actresses Kristen Stewart, Yara Shahidi and Indya Moore, Chinese singer Chriss Lee, Spanish singer Rosalia and Franco-Italian artist Stella Roversi.

Rosalia on set at Pirelli. CREDIT: Alessandro Scotti

“I am still searching for my Juliet and I will be searching all my life. Because Juliet is a dream,” Roversi said of the project, formally titled “Looking for Juliet.”

Yara Shahidi posing for Pirelli. CREDIT: Alessandro Scotti

Each star was told by Roversi to present their version of the protagonist in an ideal casting session, acting, posing and singing through their own emotion, art form and interpretation of the iconic role.

Claire Foy on set at Pirelli. CREDIT: Alessandro Scotti

Pirelli’s 2019 calendar by Scottish photographer Albert Watson featured four distinct storylines, shot in Miami and New York with Gigi Hadid, Alexander Wang and Misty Copeland all as cast members. The 2018 calendar by Tim Walker saw a reimagined “Alice in Wonderland” with an all-black cast that included powerhouses like Naomi Campbell, Sean “Diddy” Combs and Lupita Nyong’o.

