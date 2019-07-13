Pippa Middleton Joins Meghan Markle and Kate in the Royal Box on Centre Court at Wimbledon

Pippa Middleton at the Wimbledon women's singles final on July 13.

Pippa Middleton joined her sister, Kate, and Meghan Markle in the Royal Box to watch the Wimbledon women’s singles final in London on Saturday.

The 35-year-old Brit, who welcomed her first child, a son, last fall, showed off a frilly white and blue floral print dress with ruffled sleeves and a tiered midi skirt for the appearance.

Kate Middleton (L), Meghan Markle and Pippa Middleton watch the Wimbledon women’s singles final together on July 13. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Middleton accessorized with chic round sunglasses, sparkly stud earrings and a Cartier watch. Meanwhile, Markle, who sat between the sisters, dressed in a crisp white button-down paired with a long white, blue and navy printed plissé Hugo Boss skirt.

Pippa Middleton wearing a ruffly white and blue floral print dress, sunglasses and a Cartier watch at Wimbledon. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Duchess of Cambridge also wore a dress but opted for a completely different style than Pippa. The 37-year-old mother of three showed off a custom green Dolce & Gabbana design paired with Emmy London’s nude suede Rebecca pumps.

Pippa Middleton (R) arrives to watch the Wimbledon women’s singles final with her sister Kate and Meghan Markle. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Pippa Middleton also stepped out for the iconic tennis tournament yesterday with husband James Matthews. She wore a yellow floral Ganni wrap dress with white Hush Puppies sandals.

Pippa Middleton wearing a floral yellow Ganni dress and white sandals with husband James Matthews at Wimbledon on July 12. CREDIT: Shutterstock

In the video below, Manolo Blahnik reveals what it’s like working with Rihanna.

Want more?

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle & More Best-Dressed Celeb Tennis Fans at Wimbledon 2019

Pippa Middleton Styles Her Sandals With Toe Rings at Wimbledon Appearance

Pippa Middleton and Queen Elizabeth Wear Spring Florals for Lady Gabriella Windsor’s Wedding