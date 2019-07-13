Pippa Middleton Joins Meghan Markle and Kate in the Royal Box on Centre Court at Wimbledon

Pippa Middleton joined her sister, Kate, and Meghan Markle in the Royal Box to watch the Wimbledon women’s singles final in London on Saturday.
The 35-year-old Brit, who welcomed her first child, a son, last fall, showed off a frilly white and blue floral print dress with ruffled sleeves and a tiered midi skirt for the appearance.
Middleton accessorized with chic round sunglasses, sparkly stud earrings and a Cartier watch. Meanwhile, Markle, who sat between the sisters, dressed in a crisp white button-down paired with a long white, blue and navy printed plissé Hugo Boss skirt.
The Duchess of Cambridge also wore a dress but opted for a completely different style than Pippa. The 37-year-old mother of three showed off a custom green Dolce & Gabbana design paired with Emmy London’s nude suede Rebecca pumps.
Pippa Middleton also stepped out for the iconic tennis tournament yesterday with husband James Matthews. She wore a yellow floral Ganni wrap dress with white Hush Puppies sandals.
