Pippa Middleton Styles Her Sandals With Toe Rings at Wimbledon Appearance

Pippa Middleton on Centre Court at Wimbledon on July 8.

Pippa Middleton attended Day 7 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships with her brother James in London on Monday in London.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s sister — who gave birth to her first child, a baby boy, last October — looked stylish as she arrived at the All England Club wearing a pale pink Stella McCartney Albane dress. The wool-blend frock featuring pockets and gold detailing retails for $1,090.

James and Pippa Middleton arrive at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on July 8. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 35-year-old Brit styled her dress with a pair of ’90s-inspired tan faux leather mules, also from Stella McCartney. The minimalist slip-on silhouette boasting a 3-inch heel comes with a price tag of just under $600.

Pippa Middleton wearing a pink Stella McCartney Albane dress with tan faux leather mules.

Middleton further accessorized her romantic Wimbledon look with a dusty pink fedora hat, a straw clutch, a silver watch and small hoop earrings. Moreover, a closer look at her feet reveals several toe rings.

A closer look at Pippa Middleton wearing Stella McCartney’s tan faux leather mules. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, her 32-year-old husband looked dapper in a gray plaid double-breasted suit and navy tassel loafers.

In the video below, Manolo Blahnik reveals what it’s like working with Rihanna.

Want more?

Pippa Middleton and Queen Elizabeth Wear Spring Florals for Lady Gabriella Windsor’s Wedding