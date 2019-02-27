Pippa Middleton Nailed the Right Look for Her First Post-Baby Public Appearance

While her big sister was modeling Missoni in Belfast Wednesday night, Pippa Middleton was in London attending the annual Beating Hearts Ball at The Guildhall to support The British Heart Foundation. This outing marks her first appearance since giving birth last year to her first child, a baby boy named Arthur, with husband James Matthews.

The 35-year-old socialite and author, who is the foundation’s honorary gala chair and ambassador, showed up in a bold multicolored patterned floor-length Temperley London dress featuring a black bow at the collar. She paired it with a bright red clutch bag and stud earrings.

Pippa Middleton at The Beating Hearts Ball at The Guildhall to support The British Heart Foundation. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Prior to this evening, the new mom has only made unofficial public appearances, such as her trip to St. Barts with Matthews last month, where she rocked a white-hot two-piece. She was also captured attending the Henry van Straubenzee Memorial Funds Christmas Carol Service in December.

Pippa Middleton wearing a multi-colored patterned floor-length Alice Temperley dress featuring a black bow at the collar. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Middleton gave birth to her son at Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in London, where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed all three of their little royals, in October.

Want more?

Pippa Middleton Attends Princess Eugenie’s Wedding 9 Months Pregnant & Wearing High Heels

Pregnant Pippa Middleton Hits the French Open in Red Dress & Espadrille Wedges with Husband James Matthews