Pippa Middleton Pairs a Sparkling Dress With Chic Ankle Boots at Princess Beatrice’s Engagement Party

Pippa Middleton wore a sparkling look perfect for a holiday party as she and husband James Matthews attended Princess Beatrice’s engagement celebration in London yesterday.

The 36-year-old sister of Duchess Kate wore a glistening black and silver dress with black tights underneath. To complete the look, she went with simple black ankle boots that appeared to be fabricated in suede.

Meanwhile, Matthews wore a navy coat over a white button-up shirt and slim-cut blue pants. For shoes, the 44-year-old former race car driver selected brown loafers.

Middleton’s simple black boots were a similar style to the shoes she chose for a Dec. 4 Christmas caroling concert in London. On that occasion, the magazine columnist wore a forest green midi-length coat with her black booties. A Kate Space crossbody bag in dark green (available for $398 on Neimanmarcus.com) pulled things together.

When it comes to her typical style, the University of Edinburgh alum tends to wear lots of British brands, just like her royal sister. In terms of shoes specifically, Midldeton has been spotted in pairs from Stella McCartney, Penelope Chilvers and L.K. Bennett. For athletic wear, the “Heartfelt” author is a big fan of Hoka One One’s running sneakers.

