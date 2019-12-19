Sign up for our newsletter today!

Pippa Middleton Pairs a Sparkling Dress With Chic Ankle Boots at Princess Beatrice’s Engagement Party

By Ella Chochrek
Pippa Middleton wore a sparkling look perfect for a holiday party as she and husband James Matthews attended Princess Beatrice’s engagement celebration in London yesterday.

The 36-year-old sister of Duchess Kate wore a glistening black and silver dress with black tights underneath. To complete the look, she went with simple black ankle boots that appeared to be fabricated in suede.

Pippa Middleton attends Princess Beatrice’s engagement party in London, Dec. 18.
CREDIT: Splash News

Meanwhile, Matthews wore a navy coat over a white button-up shirt and slim-cut blue pants. For shoes, the 44-year-old former race car driver selected brown loafers.

James Matthews and Pippa Middleton outside Princess Beatrice’s engagement party in London, Dec. 18.
CREDIT: Splash News
A closer look at Pippa Middleton and James Matthews’ shoes.
CREDIT: Splash News

Middleton’s simple black boots were a similar style to the shoes she chose for a Dec. 4 Christmas caroling concert in London. On that occasion, the magazine columnist wore a forest green midi-length coat with her black booties. A Kate Space crossbody bag in dark green (available for $398 on Neimanmarcus.com) pulled things together.

Pippa Middleton, green coat, forest green, red sweater, christmas colors, christmas concert, black suede ankle boots, booties, black crossbody bag, royal style, kate middleton sister, The Henry van Straubenzee Memorial Fund Christmas Carol Service, St Lukes Church, London, UK - 04 Dec 2019
Pippa Middleton attends a Christmas carol concert in London on Dec. 4.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

When it comes to her typical style, the University of Edinburgh alum tends to wear lots of British brands, just like her royal sister. In terms of shoes specifically, Midldeton has been spotted in pairs from Stella McCartney, Penelope Chilvers and L.K. Bennett. For athletic wear, the “Heartfelt” author is a big fan of Hoka One One’s running sneakers.

Flip through the gallery for more of Pippa Middleton’s favorite shoe brands.

