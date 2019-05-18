Pippa Middleton and Queen Elizabeth Wear Spring Florals for Lady Gabriella Windsor’s Wedding

Pippa Middleton joined Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry and other members of the royal family today in Windsor to celebrate the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston.

For the occasion, Middleton chose a baby blue midi dress from Kate Spade that retailed originally for $798 but is on sale now for $683. The dress from the brand’s spring ’19 collection features ruched sleeves and a floral pattern. She paired the look with a thick matching headband.

James Matthews and Pippa Middleton arrive at Lady Gabriella Windsor’s wedding. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer view of Pippa Middleton’s baby blue heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, the mother of one wore a set of coordinating baby blue suede heels with a pointed toe.

Joining Middleton at the wedding was Queen Elizabeth who also chose spring florals for the wedding. Her Majesty had on a pink overcoat and a matching flower-adorned hat over a blue floral dress.

Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Lady Gabriella Windsor’s wedding. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Queen Elizabeth’s shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

She finished off her ensemble with a set of textured leather short black heels with a square-toed shape and horse-bit detailing.

Alongside Queen Elizabeth was Prince Harry who was without his wife, Meghan Markle, who recently gave birth to their first child.

Prince Harry looked dapper in a formal suit with striped pants and a blue tie. His shoe-of-choice was a black dress shoe.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry at Lady Gabriella Windsor’s wedding. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Lady Gabriella Windsor selected a Luisa Beccaria dress for her wedding that was held at St. George’s Chapel, the same location as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s ceremony.

Thomas Kingston and Lady Gabriella Windsor at their wedding. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Lady Gabriella Windsor walked down the aisle on the arm of her father, Prince Michael of Kent, the first cousin of Queen Elizabeth.

