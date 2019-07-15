Pippa Middleton Sports New “It” Sneaker Brand on Walk With Baby Arthur

After attending the star-studded Wimbledon men’s finals in style yesterday, Pippa Middleton was snapped on mom duty this morning.

The 35-year-old Brit was spotted walking the streets of London with her two dogs and 9-month-old son, Arthur Matthews. The Duchess of Cambridge’s younger sister sported a white, yellow, white and turquoise Hoka One One T-shirt top with tiny white shorts and gray sneakers for the casual outing.

Pippa Middleton walking her dogs and son Arthur Matthews in London on July 15. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Middleton is wearing Hoka One One’s Clifton 5 running shoe, which features a chunky cushioned sole with yellow and turquoise accents. The style from the athletic shoe brand that originated in France is marked down to $80 from their original price of $105.

Pippa Middleton wearing a Hoka One One shirt with shorts and running sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The multihyphenate watched the men’s singles final at the All England Club with her mom Carole Middleton on Sunday. She wore a pretty pink floral print dress from Norwegian brand byTiMo with off-white John Lewis sandals.

Pippa Middleton wearing a pink floral print dress from Norwegian brand byTiMo and off-white sandals. CREDIT: Splash

Flip through the gallery for more celebs at the 2019 Wimbledon finals.

Watch the below video to go behind the scenes with Meek Mill at his FN cover shoot.

Want more?

Pippa Middleton Joins Meghan Markle and Kate in the Royal Box on Centre Court at Wimbledon