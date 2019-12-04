Pippa Middleton Keeps Warm in Festive Colors & Black Boots for Christmas Carol Concert

Pippa Middleton is getting into the holiday spirit.

At a Christmas carol concert in London today alongside mother Carole Middleton, the 36-year-old looked chic in holiday colors.

The University of Edinburgh alum wore a forest green, midi-length coat over a deep red sweater dress.

Pippa Middleton attends a Christmas carol concert in London on Dec. 4. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On her feet, the magazine columnist wore black suede ankle boots. She carried a crossbody bag in the same hue.

A close-up look at Pippa Middleton’s black ankle boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The layered outfit was sensible for cold weather while also featuring cheerful hues for the holidays.

Pippa Middleton attends a Christmas carol concert in London on Dec. 4. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Carole sported a black teddy coat layered over a burgundy minidress. The 64-year-old wore black booties similar to her daughter’s, choosing a pair with an almond toe and block heel.

Carole Middleton attends a Christmas carol concert in London on Dec. 4. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Carole and Pippa aren’t the only members of the Middleton family feeling the holiday spirit. Pippa’s elder sister, Kate Middleton, spent her day at a Christmas tree farm with children in conjunction with new new royal patronage, Family Action.

Kate Middleton in a Perfect Moment jacket, skinny jeans and Berghaus boots at a Christmas tree farm on Dec. 4. CREDIT: James Veysey/Shutterstock

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a red Perfect Moment puffer jacket, a green sweater and dark skinny jeans. Berghaus technical, waterproof boots completed the royal’s outdoorsy outfit.

Both Kate and Pippa are fans of British labels. In terms of shoes specifically, Pippa has been spotted in styles from Stella McCartney, Penelope Chilvers and L.K. Bennett.

