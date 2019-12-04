Sign up for our newsletter today!

Pippa Middleton Keeps Warm in Festive Colors & Black Boots for Christmas Carol Concert

By Ella Chochrek
Pippa Middleton is getting into the holiday spirit.

At a Christmas carol concert in London today alongside mother Carole Middleton, the 36-year-old looked chic in holiday colors.

The University of Edinburgh alum wore a forest green, midi-length coat over a deep red sweater dress.

Pippa Middleton, green coat, forest green, red sweater, christmas colors, christmas concert, black suede ankle boots, booties, black crossbody bag, royal style, kate middleton sister, The Henry van Straubenzee Memorial Fund Christmas Carol Service, St Lukes Church, London, UK - 04 Dec 2019
Pippa Middleton attends a Christmas carol concert in London on Dec. 4.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

On her feet, the magazine columnist wore black suede ankle boots. She carried a crossbody bag in the same hue.

Pippa Middleton, black boots, green coat, forest green, red sweater, christmas colors, christmas concert, black suede ankle boots, booties, black crossbody bag, royal style, kate middleton sister, The Henry van Straubenzee Memorial Fund Christmas Carol Service, St Lukes Church, London, UK - 04 Dec 2019
A close-up look at Pippa Middleton’s black ankle boots.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The layered outfit was sensible for cold weather while also featuring cheerful hues for the holidays.

Pippa Middleton, green coat, forest green, red sweater, christmas colors, christmas concert, black suede ankle boots, booties, black crossbody bag, royal style, kate middleton sister, The Henry van Straubenzee Memorial Fund Christmas Carol Service, St Lukes Church, London, UK - 04 Dec 2019
Pippa Middleton attends a Christmas carol concert in London on Dec. 4.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Carole sported a black teddy coat layered over a burgundy minidress. The 64-year-old wore black booties similar to her daughter’s, choosing a pair with an almond toe and block heel.

Carole Middleton, black coat, teddy jacket, red dress, burgundy dress, black tights, black booties, ankle boots, The Henry van Straubenzee Memorial Fund Christmas Carol Service, St Lukes Church, London, UK - 04 Dec 2019
Carole Middleton attends a Christmas carol concert in London on Dec. 4.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Carole and Pippa aren’t the only members of the Middleton family feeling the holiday spirit. Pippa’s elder sister, Kate Middleton, spent her day at a Christmas tree farm with children in conjunction with new new royal patronage, Family Action.

kate middleton, skinny jeans, berghaus boots, brown boots, waterproof boots, hiker boots, green sweater, puffer jacket, perfect moment parka, Catherine Duchess of CambridgeCatherine Duchess of Cambridge marks new patronage of Family Action, Peterley Manor Farm, Great Missenden, Buckinghamshire, UK - 04 Dec 2019To mark The Duchess of Cambridge's new patronage of Family Action, Her Royal Highness will visit . Peterley Manor Farm in Buckinghamshire where she will join families and children who are supported by the charity taking part in Christmas activities Wearing Perfect Moment, Jacket, Worn Before
Kate Middleton in a Perfect Moment jacket, skinny jeans and Berghaus boots at a Christmas tree farm on Dec. 4.
CREDIT: James Veysey/Shutterstock

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a red Perfect Moment puffer jacket, a green sweater and dark skinny jeans. Berghaus technical, waterproof boots completed the royal’s outdoorsy outfit.

Both Kate and Pippa are fans of British labels. In terms of shoes specifically, Pippa has been spotted in styles from Stella McCartney, Penelope Chilvers and L.K. Bennett.

Flip through the gallery to see some of Pippa Middleton’s favorite shoe brands.

